Cork will experience 'tough times' on journey as Roscommon deal harsh lesson

Let’s start by setting the record straight: The 1-13 to 0-10 scoreline was not a case of an inexperienced and debutant-heavy Cork side falling to a more seasoned Roscommon outfit.

Yes, one-third of Cork’s starting team were making their League debut. And yes, Cork were without a whole host of championship starters from last year. But similarly shorn of experience and first-team regulars were the hosts.

The involvement of Padraig Pearses and St Faithleachs in All-Ireland club semi-final action on Saturday meant Roscommon were without David Murray and the Daly and Murtagh brothers. Also on the absentee list was the injured Conor Cox.

Indeed, a quick scan of the Roscommon team that started last year’s Connacht semi-final defeat to Galway shows just six players from that line-up were in action from the off yesterday.

So no, this result and no-show from Cork cannot be put down as a young and inexperienced team finding the going tough against opposition further down the road than them. That’s simply not true.

“There’s a great bunch of young players coming through in Roscommon," said winning manager Anthony Cunningham. "They supplement the Smiths and the guys that are there for a number of years, so there’s a good balance there.

“We want more experience for these young players. You can do so much training with them, but getting a match like this against Cork or Galway in an FBD League final brings players on a ton and that’s what part of the league is for us - player development.”

Cork manager Keith Ricken noted after that “we'll have to go through a few tough times to hammer out who we are and what we are. There will be a few more games that will be tough and hardy”.

But he and his charges will know that to maintain their Division 2 status they can’t afford too many more repeats of this below-par, mistake-ridden display.