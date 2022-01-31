Cork will experience 'tough times' on journey as Roscommon deal harsh lesson

This result and no-show from Cork cannot be put down as a young and inexperienced team finding the going tough against opposition further down the road than them
Cork will experience 'tough times' on journey as Roscommon deal harsh lesson

UNDER PRESSURE: Roscommon’s Ben O’Carroll and Cork’s Tadhg Corkery go to ground during yesterday’s Allianz FL Division 2 clash at Dr Hyde Park. Picture: Bryan Keane

Mon, 31 Jan, 2022 - 06:00
Eoghan Cormican

Let’s start by setting the record straight: The 1-13 to 0-10 scoreline was not a case of an inexperienced and debutant-heavy Cork side falling to a more seasoned Roscommon outfit.

Yes, one-third of Cork’s starting team were making their League debut. And yes, Cork were without a whole host of championship starters from last year. But similarly shorn of experience and first-team regulars were the hosts.

The involvement of Padraig Pearses and St Faithleachs in All-Ireland club semi-final action on Saturday meant Roscommon were without David Murray and the Daly and Murtagh brothers. Also on the absentee list was the injured Conor Cox.

Indeed, a quick scan of the Roscommon team that started last year’s Connacht semi-final defeat to Galway shows just six players from that line-up were in action from the off yesterday.

So no, this result and no-show from Cork cannot be put down as a young and inexperienced team finding the going tough against opposition further down the road than them. That’s simply not true.

“There’s a great bunch of young players coming through in Roscommon," said winning manager Anthony Cunningham. "They supplement the Smiths and the guys that are there for a number of years, so there’s a good balance there.

“We want more experience for these young players. You can do so much training with them, but getting a match like this against Cork or Galway in an FBD League final brings players on a ton and that’s what part of the league is for us - player development.”

Cork manager Keith Ricken noted after that “we'll have to go through a few tough times to hammer out who we are and what we are. There will be a few more games that will be tough and hardy”.

But he and his charges will know that to maintain their Division 2 status they can’t afford too many more repeats of this below-par, mistake-ridden display.

More in this section

Roscommon v Cork - Allianz Football League Division 2 Weekend takeaways: Cork hope tough lessons prove beneficial when summer exams commence
Dublin v Clare - Allianz Hurling League Division 1A Round 2 Former Clare hurler Tony Griffin becomes Kerry footballers’ performance coach
Laois v Meath - O'Byrne Cup Group B Second-half salvo gets Sheehan's Laois off to flying start
#Cork GAA#Gaelic Football
<p>Tyrone's Kieran McGeary blocks a shot by Jack McCarron of Monaghan during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match at O'Neill's Healy Park. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile</p>

Tyrone and Monaghan bring the heat in Omagh blizzard

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices