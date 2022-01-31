Weekend takeaways: Cork hope tough lessons prove beneficial when summer exams commence

Keith Ricken’s delicate balancing act

The consequences of a poor League campaign for Cork are pretty straightforward: Should the county suffer relegation to Division 3, Keith Ricken’s charges will then have to beat Kerry in the Munster semi-final to avoid ending up in the Tailteann Cup. Talk of League relegation might seem premature and unfair after only one defeat on the opening weekend of action, but should Cork fail to take points from either the visit of Clare this Saturday or their difficult away assignment to Derry in Round 3, then they will very much have a relegation fight on their hands.

The fresh faces populating Ricken's panel ae going to have to reach the required level sooner than might have been expected if Cork are to avoid a situation where their involvement in this season's All-Ireland series hinges on beating Kerry. Ricken, though, has vowed not to let an obsession over League results get in the way of development.

“It is a learning process we have to do. It is tough learning, it is hard learning, and it is costly learning. But I am not going to lose what our purpose is if results don’t go our way. Because if we are governed by results, it is very false and one-dimensional. We have to be governed by a lot more stuff, performance, attitude, character, and all these things.”

Eoghan Cormican

Could the teachings of legendary basketball coach Tex Winter help cure some of Gaelic football's ills?

It seems superfluous to say of a game you saw this weekend that there was a lot of lateral movement in it.

A serious amount of play now goes on in front of a well-staffed defence, with the team in possession going back and forth trying to pick a hole in the opposition’s 14 or so players arrayed in front of them - either through a breakdown in communication among those players or feeding a flyer coming off the shoulder to burst through. Perhaps a few intercounty coaches should revisit The Last Dance, the Netflix documentary about Michael Jordan, which has an embedded 45 seconds or so of coaching video on the triangle offense perfected by legendary coach Tex Winter. It involves three players passing the ball and revolving around to set up position near the basket: a tactic involving a rolling pod of players which, if used in Gaelic football, might - might - trouble even a four-man half-back line and set up a player for a shot at goal.

Just a suggestion. Always trying to be helpful here.

Michael Moynihan

Dessie and Dublin are very much in discovery mode

It's doubtful Dublin will go through 61 different players this season - between the O'Byrne Cup, Allianz League and Championship - like they did in 2018 under Jim Gavin but Dessie Farrell is experimenting heavily all the same.

He has already used 42 different players in January, 40 enjoying game time in the O'Byrne Cup and Ballymun duo Evan Comerford and Dean Rock returning for Saturday's defeat to Armagh. Brian O'Leary, another talented former All-Ireland U20 finalist from Na Fianna, was an unused sub and will presumably be introduced at some stage throughout the league.

A number of other regulars still have to return too including Jonny Cooper, Con O'Callaghan, Robbie McDaid and Michael Fitzsimons. It's highly likely that Farrell will pluck a number of players from All-Ireland club finalists Kilmacud Crokes also when their campaign concludes on February 12. All in, it's a decent bet that Farrell will use more than 50 players across the O'Byrne Cup and league as he seeks to uncover a winning lineup. He noted pointedly after the O'Byrne Cup final defeat of Laois that they haven't uncovered a glut of new players since 2017.

That, and last year's defeat to Mayo, gives the Dublin manager plenty of leeway now to experiment with the early signs positive about what's coming through despite the Armagh setback. Former Dublin hurler Lee Gannon and Templeogue Synge Street's Lorcan O'Dell have started brightly, as has Ballymun's Cameron McCormack and we'll surely see more of Ciaran Archer when he's fit.

Paul Keane

Seán O’Shea won’t be stuck in the middle for long

Reading between the lines in Jack O’Connor’s post-match press conference in Newbridge, the experiment that is Seán O’Shea lining out in midfield will be a short one. Considering the great physical shape he is in, it’s understandable why O’Connor would place him there as more well-known midfielders are sidelined. However, it appears O’Shea might be in a more familiar forward role against Dublin this coming weekend.

“We're down a few midfielders at the moment obviously, and we don't really have any of our first-choice midfielders available up to now,” said the Kerry manager. “The boys are doing a decent job there, Seánie and Adrian (Spillane), but hopefully for the game next week we'll have a couple of Na Gaeil boys back.”

It was thanks to Paudie Clifford’s emergence last year that O’Shea was able to play more advanced and his scoring tallies bumped as a result. Playing him further away from goal on a long-term basis would appear counter-productive.

John Fogarty

Jason Doherty’s return is one of many positives for Mayo

We learned very little about Mayo against Donegal that we didn’t know already.

James Horan’s teams are at their best when playing at a high-tempo and when there is a cause for them to chase. Quite often it’s a cause that looks lost. It was a similar story in Sligo yesterday as Mayo came from four points down after 55 minutes— and with their captain Stephen Coen sitting in the dugout after being booked for a second time — to snatch a draw with the Ulster men. The fact that Horan’s charges did it without the likes of Lee Keegan, Oisin Mullin, Kevin McLoughlin and Cillian O’Connor makes the achievement all the more impressive.

Jason Doherty return is a big boost for Mayo. Picture: James Crombie/Inpho

And that leads us on to the subject of Mayo trying to strengthen their squad ahead of the Connacht championship quarter-final showdown with Galway on April 24.

One of the biggest positives that James Horan can take from yesterday’s work-out was the return from injury of Jason Doherty. The versatile forward has been out of action with Mayo for the last 29 months after sustaining cruciate ligament injuries to both knees.

But Doherty, 32, looked sharp and shot three fine points from play on his comeback. His return to fitness shouldn’t be underestimated with Cillian O’Connor still rehabbing from his torn Achilles tendon. Defenders Donnacha McHugh and Sam Callinan both made their league debuts yesterday and we may see forwards like Fionan Duffy and Conor McStay later in the spring.

But Doherty’s return to fitness gives Horan attacking options in the short-term.

Mike Finnerty

It’s good to talk - even in defeat

It can’t be easy doing media interviews after your side has taken a bit of a pasting, but is it really that difficult? Does it not occur to managers that there may actually be some merit in explaining some of the reasons why a game may have turned out a particular way?

Maybe there have been a few injuries, perhaps club or college commitments have had an impact on preparation, maybe there’s some particularly heavy training going on at the moment which might give some insight into why things have not worked out?

The handful of Meath supporters who travelled to Pearse Stadium yesterday left the venue speechless after watching their side fail to score for the opening 45 minutes of the match. Their manager Andy McEntee left speechless as well, refusing to speak to all media, including the Meath local papers and radio station whose readers and listeners would surely have valued some insight into what went wrong.

And would have welcomed any degree of upbeat word that things might be rectified next weekend when Meath hope the same people will put their hands in their pockets and come out and support them in Navan.

John Fallon

Message in a bottle: Return to the old normal will take a while to bed in

When it was put to Tyrone player Niall Sludden, he noticed the lack of a water break in his first game in almost two years without one. For certain, it changes preparations for teams and can also alter the swing of games. After the GAA changed the rule, they will allow Maor Uisces into the playing field to assist with hydration. On an evening such as Sunday with everything soaking, there was barely a need.

Tyrone manager Brian Dooher is not sure there is enough chance to get an instruction onto the field anymore.

“The game has now got that you have no opportunity to get in a message,” he said.

“It’s very, very limited, the opportunities to do that now. It seems to be the direction from the GAA that once the game starts, they don’t want to have anyone. But I think that for the game there needs to be a wee bit of give and take here. It’s just going all one way.”

Any coach and manager who understands strategy would have appreciated the breather the water break gave. Now it’s a matter of identifying Maor Uisce’s who can deliver tactical instruction.

Declan Bogue

Ephie wants more recruits to join him on the Waterford way

Ephie Fitzgerald asked for passion and commitment from his Waterford players during the week and that’s exactly what he got in their League opener against Tipperary. Though they failed to land victory, the new boss hopes this performance will attract others to join the squad.

Waterford manager Ephie Fitzgerald chatting with Tipperary's Robbie Kiely after the Allianz football league division 4 game at Fraher Field, Dungarvan. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“We were well structured at the back, they never really looked like having a goal chance. We’ve played Cork, Clare in a challenge match and the Offaly U20s and we’ve looked very secure defensively and that’s the basis for any team. We want guys to buy in and be really proud to play for Waterford. It’s a pleasure for me to come down here and really take this project on.

"The backroom team I have are second to none and the lads that we have are buying into it. I’m hoping that other guys will look at that and say ‘you know what, I’d like to get involved in that and better myself as a footballer.’ It’s not just the football, it’s the human element as well, the camaraderie that goes with it.”

Tomás McCarthy