Padraic Joyce: 'Talent won’t win you games on its own'

Padraic Joyce has been around long enough to realise there’s no point in getting too excited about winning January games, but he was also quick to point out that this was a valuable victory for a side hoping to get back to the top flight after being relegated at the death against Monaghan last year.

Joyce was never going to dance on Meath’s misery, with the Royals not managing a single score until the 45th minute of a contest played in driving wind and rain at Pearse Stadium in Salthill.

“It’s important to use the home advantage because we’ve only got three games at home, it’s important to win them,” said Joyce after his side came out 11-point victors over the Royals.

“The conditions played a huge part there. I know well that Galway aren’t an 11-point team over Meath, in better conditions it could have suited Meath.”

What might or might have suited Meath manager Andy McEntee remains unknown as he left the venue refusing to speak to the media after a particularly dismal day for the Royals and after boardroom rumblings last autumn, there’s now huge pressure on him for next weekend’s clash with Roscommon in Navan.

Galway will head to Newry with a pep in their step on Saturday after a very good display. There was much to admire in Galway’s performance, but it was their excellent work rate which most pleased Joyce.

“It’s a huge thing to work on because sometimes in Galway, we think we can rely on our talent and our skill but you have to put the work rate with it. Talent won’t win you games on its own, so we’re working hard and in fairness to the lads, the least we expect when you put on the maroon jersey is that they give their all for the cause and they do, they did.”

Galway head to Newry on Saturday with Joyce fearful of a backlash from a Down side after their poor showing in Derry.

“We have the Sigerson Cup now on Tuesday with the NUIG lads, a couple in DCU and a couple in UL so our training has been a bit disjointed numbers-wise the last couple of weeks so we’re just trying to get focused on Newry now next Saturday night, it’s going to be a tough battle. They didn’t do too well Saturday night so they’re going to come out now all guns blazing,” added Joyce.