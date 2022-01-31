Jack O'Connor: It wasn’t sustainable to stay with Kildare - I’d have had to get divorced!

Jack O'Connor: It wasn’t sustainable to stay with Kildare - I’d have had to get divorced!

Kerry manager Jack O'Connor and Mick O'Grady of Kildare shake hands after the Allianz Football League Division 1 match. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Mon, 31 Jan, 2022 - 06:00
John Fogarty

New Kerry boss Jack O’Connor admitted facing his former Kildare players was "a tricky game".

Five months after quitting his role with the Lilywhites due to the challenge of lengthy commutes from his home in Kerry, O’Connor received a warmer than expected reception from the home support in St Conleth’s Park.

“This was always going to be a tricky game for me,” he admitted after the sides drew the game 0-13 to 1-10. “I have a lot of good memories up here. (I’m) still very friendly with a lot of the boys and the backroom staff here, even the kitmen, Danno (Murphy) and Tom (Murphy), they are great characters.

“(I) knew it was going to be a tricky game, no question about it. I gave it absolutely everything when I was up here in Kildare for two years. I enjoyed it, no regrets, but it wasn’t sustainable to keep it going, I’d have had to get divorced!”

In his season debut as manager, O’Connor’s Kildare successor Glenn Ryan acknowledged the significance of the game for him but played down the popularity of a management team that features several former stars.

“Obviously it’s a special day for me — it’s a special day I hope for the players. It’s all about the players.

“If I hope for one thing during this league, it’s that the focus becomes about the players and not on the fellas on the sideline because they’re the ones doing all the work and they’re the people who are going to deliver anything here.”

Meanwhile, a large crowd arriving at the same time was the reason given for the 15-minute delay to throw-in in Newbridge.

A spokesperson for Kildare GAA explained that there was no difficulty with supporters expecting to buy tickets outside St Conleth’s Park. This was the first full cashless weekend for the GAA where admission has to be purchased online or via Centra or SuperValu.

