Westmeath reel in Wicklow in game of two halves

Westmeath 1-16 Wicklow 2-8

An 11-point turnaround enabled Westmeath to record a deserved win by five points against Wicklow in miserable conditions for football in the Division 3 clash at Mullingar.

Wind-assisted Wicklow got off to the best possible start when Darragh Fitzgerald rolled the ball to the net after 70 seconds. Three further points followed before impressive sub Nigel Harte opened the home team’s account in the ninth minute.

Eoin Darcy cut in along the endline before rifling the ball past Jason Daly for Wicklow’s second goal in the 13th minute, and the underdogs were 2-3 to 0-1 ahead. Malachy Stone was black-carded in the 22nd minute and fine points from play by John Heslin and Luke Loughlin helped Jack Cooney’s men to get the deficit down to three points (2-4 to 0-7).

Conditions deteriorated towards the end of the first half, but Wicklow scored excellent late points via the outstanding Kevin Quinn and Padraig O’Toole, either side of the dismissal of Rory Stokes on a second yellow card, to lead by 2-6 to 0-7 at the interval.

Westmeath’s Sam McCartan and David Giles challenge Darragh Fitzgerald of Wicklow for the ball. Picture: INPHO/Tom Maher

Westmeath had the half-time interval deficit whittled away within six minutes of the resumption of play, courtesy of a Heslin free and a fine point from play by the lively Ronan O’Toole, before the latter teed up Sam McCartan for a well-taken goal.

It was a full ten minutes before accurate sub Lorcan Dolan edged them ahead for the first time.

All that Wicklow could muster in the second half was two successful placed balls from goalkeeper Mark Jackson while Westmeath tagged on six points in the final quarter. Loughlin was dismissed in the 69th minute after picking up a quickfire brace of yellow cards.

Scorers for Westmeath: J Heslin (0-7, 5fs), S McCartan (1-0), L Dolan, N Harte, L Loughlin (1‘45’) (0-2 each), R O’Toole, A Gardiner, D Lynch (0-1 each).

Scorers for Wicklow: E Darcy, D Fitzgerald (1-0 each), K Quinn (0-3), M Jackson (0-2 (1f, 1‘45’), D Healy, P O’Toole, M Kenny (0-1 each).

WESTMEATH: J Daly; J Smith, K Maguire, J Gonoud; D Giles, R Wallace, S McCartan; R Connellan, J Lynam; L Loughlin, C McCormack, D Lynch; R O’Toole, J Heslin, A Gardiner.

Subs: N Harte for Maguire (inj., 7), L Dolan for McCormack (48), K Martin for Lynam (63), F Ayorinde for Connellan (70).

WICKLOW: M Jackson; P O’Keane, N Devereux, E Murtagh; A Maher, N Donnelly, M Stone; D Healy, P O’Toole; E Darcy, M Kenny, D Fitzgerald; R Stokes, K Quinn, P Cunningham.

Subs: C Byrne for Cunningham (47), C McDonald for Darcy (51), C Maguire for Stone (57), D Devereux for Fitzgerald (66), O McGraynor for Byrne (70).

Ref: J Molloy (Galway).