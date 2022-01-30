Second-half salvo gets Sheehan's Laois off to flying start

Laois struck 2-3 to no reply at the beginning of the second half to stun the hosts
Gary Walsh of Laois in action against  Meath during the O'Byrne Cup

Sun, 30 Jan, 2022 - 16:02
Dan Bannon, Ardee

Allianz League Division 3: Louth 1-10 Laois 3-9 

A powerful start to the second half for Laois provided Billy Sheehan the first league win of his reign against a wasteful Louth side.

Laois struck 2-3 to no reply at the beginning of the second half to stun the hosts. Wingback Sean O’Flynn profited from a mistake in the Louth defence, while Gary Walsh blasted his second to the net minutes later.

Walsh, the match-winner, was a late addition to the starting team, coming in for Sean Moore who impressed throughout the O’Byrne Cup campaign.

Walsh, who earlier punished another Louth turnover seven minutes into the contest, was the difference between the two sides on a day when talisman Evan O’Carroll failed to fire.

Louth were guilty of four missed goal chances in that opening half. Debutant Jay Hughes with the best opportunity was denied by fellow debutant Danny Bolger between the posts for Laois.

Still, with the wind at their backs, Louth led 0-8 to 1-4 at half-time, Sam Mulroy booming over five frees from considerable distance.

However Laois settled the contest in the next quarter with excellent attacking duo Evan Lowry and Mark Barry also finding the range.

Replacement Ciaran Byrne did have a last-minute goal for Louth but Laois look set on making a swift return to Division 2 next season.

Scorers for Louth: S Mulroy (0-7, 6 frees); C Byrne (1-0); C Downey, C Early and B Duffy (0-1 each) Scorers for Laois: G Walsh (2-2, 1 free, 1m); S O’Flynn (1-0); E Lowry (1m) and M Barry (2 frees) (0-3 each); A Farrell (0-1)

LOUTH: M McEneaney; D Corcoran, D McKenny, N Sharkey; L Grey, S Healy, J Clutterbuck; B Duffy, C Early; C Downey, E Callaghan, C McKeever; J Hughes, S Mulroy, D Nally.

Subs: L Jackson for Clutterbuck (27), C Byrne (1-00) for Hughes (27), R Burns for Nally (halftime), D Campbell for Healy (halftime), C Grimes for Grey (inj 44).

LAOIS: D Bolger; J Kelly, T Collins, A Mohan; S O’Flynn, J O’Loughlin, G Dillon; K Lillis, J Finn; B Byrne, E Lowry, P O’Sullivan; M Barry, E O’Carroll, G Walsh.

Subs: R Munnelly for Walsh (58), B Daly for Lillis (58), Cormac Murphy for O’Sullivan (58), A Farrell for O’Flynn (63), C Fennessy for Byrne (69).

Referee: Seán Laverty (Antrim)

