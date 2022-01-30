Sean Carrabine and Niall Murphy lead Sligo to hard-fought win

Wexford 0-10 Sligo 0-12

The drama came late as Sligo fashioned two points to emerge with a hard-earned victory over Wexford in their Allianz National Football League Division 4 clash at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

Wexford opened the game impressively kicking three unanswered points during the opening 11 minutes through Ben Brosnan, free, Eoghan Nolan and Dean O'Toole, but despite the assistance of the breeze were unable to build on this.

Sligo gradually came into the game getting back level through points from Sean Carrabine, two, and Peter Laffey with one in between.Wexford regained the lead through a fine Paidi Hughes points and with Tom Byrne and Ben Brosnan adding further points they gradually regained the initiative but Sligo finished with points through Keelan Cawley and Carrabine, leaving the homeside with a 0-6 to 0-5 interval lead.

Two Niall Murphy points within minutes of the restart had Sligo in front for the first time, but Wexford responded with points from Brosnan and a Robbie Brooks '45 to lead 0-8 to 0-7 after 45 minutes.

Sligo keeper Eamonn Kilgannon with brilliant saves from Brosnan and Eoghan Nolan kept his side in touch. With the sides deadlocked at 0-10 each it was Sligo who finished with points through Carrabine and Niall Murphy to get their campaign off to a winning start.

Scorers for Wexford: B Brosnan (0-5, 1f); D Brooks ('45), P Hughes, T Byrne, D O'Toole, E Nolan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Sligo: S Carrabine (0-6, 3f, 1 '45); N Murphy (0-3, 1f); K Cawley (0-2); P Laffey (0-1).

WEXFORD: D Brooks; E Porter, N Rossiter, G Malone; P Hughes, M O'Connor, D Furlong; L Coleman, D Lyons; T Byrne, K O'Grady, A Tobin; D O'Tooles, E Nolan, B Brosnan.

Subs: M Rossiter for O'Grady (35); N Hughes for O'Toole (ht); M furlong for Malone (ht); L O'Connor for Lyons (51); R Brooks for Nolan (65).

SLIGO: E Kilgannon; E Lyons, E McGuinness, P McNamara; N Mullen, P Kilcoyne, K Casley; C Griffin, P Laffey; S Carrabine, L Towey, M Gordon; A Reilly, P Hughes, N Murphy.

Subs: C Marren for Griffin (53); D Quinn for Hughes (53); P Spillane for Gordon (59); B Egan for Carrabine (69).

Referee: J Ryan (Cork).