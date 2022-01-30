John Maughan: Offaly learned a costly lesson at Cusack Park

Not the return that John Maughan wanted in Ennis. Not a surprise either.

The Mayo native who led Clare to the All-Ireland semi-final 30 years ago arrived in Cusack Park with a youthful Offaly side for this NFL Division 2 clash where Clare were nine-point winners.

After the game Maughan described the defeat to the home side as a “school day”, acknowledging the Banner’s quality: “We learned a costly lesson here. There was a huge difference in conditioning - Clare are a very settled side, they’ve survived in Division 2 for seven or eight years and it looks like they’ll survive again, they’ve a fair amount of quality - on the field and on the bench.”

Men and boys would be an exaggeration, but Clare were definitely the stronger side and the winning margin didn’t flatter them.

Little wonder long-serving manager Colm Collins was “delighted with the result. Offaly are a hard team to play against, they’re very well organised defensively, but our lads were patient and we got our rewards.”

In fairness, Offaly were far better than the home side in the opening stages: backed by the strong breeze, they had a trump card early on in corner-forward Bernard Allen, whose three points helped them to a 0-5 to 0-1 after 20 minutes.

Clare improved, resolving early issues with their kick-out and turning Offaly over in the middle of the field. Keelan Sexton pointed a free either side of the first half’s only goal chance, when Clare wing-back Alan Sweeney’s shot was swept off the Offaly goal-line, and Eoin Cleary’s late free left them one adrift at the break, 0-5 to 0-4.

“The breeze was very important,” said Collins. “We took the chance of playing against it and being down one point at half-time was a good position to be in.

“In the first half we gave the ball away unnecessarily but in the second half we were better.”

Maughan agreed: “They picked up a couple of (first half) frees to keep them in touch, and then we gave away a rather soft goal, a fortuitous goal which was poorly defended from our point of view.”

The goal Maughan referred to came within a minute of the restart. Darragh Bohannon found the net with a low drive to boost his side, and after an attritional 10 minutes Clare began to pull away, their physical superiority telling.

Maughan was candid in his views afterwards.

“We struggled today. We got five points in the first half, wind-assisted, which we knew wouldn’t be sufficient return.

“It is what it is, it’s going to be a battle and the games are going to get tougher.

“It’s a school day, it’s a learning curve for us and we have a lot of lads coming through from the U20 team who are going to take a bit of time to learn the trade at this level.”

On that score Offaly have something in common with other sides in the division such as Cork, who are investing in underage graduates who may be a year or two away from competing physically with more seasoned opponents.

Not all the lessons are in strength and conditioning, either. In terms of experience, for instance, it was interesting to see a couple of outside-of-the-boot efforts from Offaly forwards into the scoreboard end during the second half go badly wide.

Their opponents, clearly accustomed to the microclimate in that particular zone of Ennis, weren’t as adventurous when shooting into the same goal.

For his part, Colm Collins was already looking ahead to next weekend.

“This division is tough going, there’ll be points going in all directions. I got a few of the other results from today badly wrong, for instance, but all we’ll think of now is the warm welcome we’ll get down in Cork next Saturday night.”

The national leagues: officially up and running.