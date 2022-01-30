Toss decision backfires as Galway trounce Meath in league opener

Allianz League Division 2: Galway 1-14 Meath 0-6

It took Meath 45 minutes to get their first score of the game as Galway dished out a drubbing to them in a one-sided clash at Pearse Stadium.

Galway built up a 1-9 to 0-0 interval lead and there was no way back for Andy McEntee’s men when they had the elements behind them after the restart.

Meath won the toss and opted to play against the strong wind and rain and found themselves 1-9 to 0-0 adrift at the interval, with just four wides to show for their efforts.

Galway used the wind well and showed good patience in building moves and with frees inevitable in the difficult conditions, Shane Walsh made them pay, landing five from placed balls and one from play in an opening half of dominance.

They opened up a 0-3 to 0-0 lead after 12 minutes when the impressive Cillian McDaid went forward to score after a couple of early scores from Walsh.

Two more frees from Walsh pushed Galway clear and then when Meath full-back Ronan Ryan, a late replacement for the injured Conor McGill, dropped a sideline from Walsh, Tomo Culhane pounced to punch the ball to the net and leave them 1-5 to 0-0 in front after 28 minutes.

The Tribesmen pushed on from there and added two more frees from Walsh, while debutant Owen Gallagher, the former Antrim player, crowned a good display with a point.

Galway finished the half strongly and would have been even further ahead but Meath goalkeeper Harry Hogan managed to tip a shot from Rob Finnerty over the bar for them to lead by 1-9 to 0-0 at the break.

Meath needed a good start to the second-half but Galway held possession for almost three minutes after the restart before Walsh kicked his second point from play and Paul Kelly followed with another one directly afterwards to lead by 14 points, with Meath hitting four wides in the opening eight minutes of the second-half.

Meath finally got off the mark after 45 minutes when Joey Wallace kicked a point from 40 metres but it took them another 12 minutes to add to it when substitute Jordan Morris pointed to make it 1-11 to 0-2 after 57 minutes.

Morris also added a free but Galway continued to extend their lead through Finnerty and Walsh as they ran out comfortable winners.

GALWAY: C Flaherty; K Molloy (0-1), S Kelly, L Silke; D McHugh, J Daly, C McDaid (0-1); P Kelly, P Conroy; M Tierney, O Gallagher (0-1), F Ó Laoí; T Culhane (1-0), R Finnerty (0-2), S Walsh (0-8, 6f).

Subs: C Sweeney for Culhane (44), P Kelly (0-1) for Ó Laoí (55), T Gill for McDaid (63), C McWalter for Walsh (66).

MEATH: H Hogan; E Harkin (0-1), R Ryan, R Clarke; C Hickey, S McEntee, D Keogan; P Harnan, E Devine; M Costello (0-1), B McMahon, C O’Sullivan; J Conlon, S Walsh (0-1), J Wallace (0-1).

Subs: J Morris (0-2, 1f) for McMahon (30), T O’Reilly for Conlon (46), E Wallace for O’Sullivan (48), S Ó Fionnagáin for Wallace (53), G McGowan for Hickey (64).

Referee: P Maguire (Longford).