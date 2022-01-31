Kilcoo's extra gears crucial as they learn from 'very harsh lesson'

Kilcoo, not for the first time this season, both outran and outlasted those in the opposing corner of the ring.

When referee Brendan Cawley brought the curtain down on a most dramatic closing scene to the second-half, Kilcoo found themselves facing into a third extra-time battle in as many months.

But the same as their Down quarter-final against Carryduff and Ulster semi-final against Watty Graham’s, Mickey Moran’s charges once again sprinted through the finish line to position themselves one hour from a historic first All-Ireland club title.

It seems almost too simplistic to attribute this latest extra-time special from Kilcoo to their running the legs off St Finbarr’s during the two additional 10-minute periods. But, in all honesty, there was nothing more nuanced than Kilcoo’s superior fitness in deciding this semi-final.

Where the Barrs noticeably tired and their movement slowed, Kilcoo weren’t the slightest bit affected by the 60 minutes of high-octane action that came before.

Included in the five points they kicked in the first period of extra-time alone was a pair from defenders Michéal Rooney and Anthony Morgan, highlighting the extent to which Kilcoo were pouring forward. A brace from Ceilum Docherty was part of a three-in-a-row upon the quick change of ends that saw them home with five to spare, the Barrs’ challenge unravelling as well as wilting as Jamie Burns and Michael Shields were sent off late on.

Equally impressive alongside Kilcoo’s extra-time energy levels was their mental capacity to overcome the drama and indiscipline that effectively cost them victory in regulation time.

As Paul Devlin stood over a potentially match-winning free in the fifth minute of second-half injury-time, an Aidan Branagan challenge on Adam Lyne left the Barrs sub sprawled out on the deck metres away from where the free was about to be taken.

Referee Cawley, upon consultation with linesman David Gough, sent Branagan off and overturned the free. Momentum, as we now headed for extra-time, had swung from Kilcoo towards the Munster champions.

“We learned a very harsh lesson against Corofin in the 2020 club final,” said Kilcoo selector Conleith Gilligan. “We had pulled back four points in-a-row, had them under the cosh, and got to extra-time. We were very energetic and pumped up going into extra-time and thought we had all the momentum, but couldn’t replicate that energy in extra-time.

“Today, we were very calm. We reset and started again. We changed the team, brought in a couple players that we thought were going to do the job. Justin Clark, he had a hand in two points.

“We’ve already had two extra-times through Ulster and Down, so we were kind of used to that, which was good.”

Significant too was the Barrs’ difficulties in finding the target from play, albeit Kilcoo’s persistent fouling was a factor in this regard. All five second-half points were Sherlock frees, while Colm Barrett’s 76th minute point was their first score from play since McGreevey’s 28th minute goal and just their third overall.

“Kilcoo have been at this level for a bit longer and it tells. They had the legs on us in extra-time. But up to that point, it was ding-dong,” said Barrs’ boss Paul O’Keeffe.

“You have to be proud of the lads, a monumental effort. They left it all out there, especially when going into the game some quarters were writing us off and saying we had no chance. It shows that Cork football is still in a good position.”