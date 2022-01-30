Kilmacud manager Robbie Brennan: 'I’m not joking in saying Kilcoo are favourites'

Kilmacud Crokes were quietly efficient in the way they went about their work, defeating Pádraig Pearses to secure their spot in the All-Ireland club final.

Unlike the drama in the other semi-final, in Cavan, there was no extra time, no red cards, no final tally of 1-18, but even shorn of their key creative influence in Paul Mannion, the Dublin and Leinster champions were immovable.

Just as they had done in the Leinster final against Naas, Crokes went through the first 45 to 50 minutes without giving an inch, then slipped into higher gears in the closing stages to record a winning margin that looked comfortable, perhaps more comfortable than was befitting an abrasive contest that at times looked like spilling over into outright confrontation.

“It’s not how we like to play,” admitted the Kilmacud manager Robbie Brennan.

Tom Fox of Kilmacud Crokes celebrates after the win. Picture: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

“We like to be more speedy with the ball, quicker in transition and putting up bigger scores. But if the other team set up defensively the onus isn’t on us to go and do that. We have to play what’s in front of us. It led us to be a bit slower, but we were patient and clever with it and we had to be towards the end.

“We haven’t been there (in the final) for a while and I’m not joking in saying Kilcoo are favourites, they rightly are and have been for a good while in my mind to win the All-Ireland. But we will have a look at them, and see can we prep and have a cut at them,” he added.

For Pearses, who were playing in their first-ever All-Ireland club semi-final, it was a disappointing end to a historic season.

Manager Pat Flanagan admitted that when Kilmacud picked up the pace in the latter stages, his side weren’t able to breathe at the higher altitude.

“They really stood up in the last 10 minutes. I was just wondering if we got level and maybe get a point ahead what would have happened, but we never got that opportunity,” said the former Sligo, Westmeath and Offaly manager.

“It’s been a magical journey. To get over Boyle and to beat a brilliant Brigid’s team, a brilliant Clann team, then to beat Mountbellew and to win a first Connacht Championship, it’s absolutely fabulous. It’s been a marvellous journey."