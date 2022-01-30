Kilcoo selector: Water break removal mid-competition 'very unfair'

Water breaks should not have been removed from club competitions carried over from last year, according to Kilcoo selector Conleith Gilligan.

With Croke Park having discontinued the one-minute water breaks last week, former Derry footballer Gilligan said it was very difficult to get messages to players during Saturday’s semi-final.

“To take away the water break in the middle of a competition was very unfair. The fact that the competition started with water breaks, you should finish it that way,” said Gilligan.

“There was five times the amount of Finbarr’s supporters behind us than there were people from Kilcoo, so it was very hard to hear anything. The fact that nobody can get in and they’re so strict on things, it is difficult. The players did really well to control things on their own.”

While not specifically mentioning Donegal’s Martin McHugh, Gilligan did take issue with recent comments from the 1992 All-Ireland winner when he described club football as “terrible” and said the game is becoming more like rugby league.

“People cite rugby, but rugby is a very slow game, there are rucks, it’s a very different game. To compare Gaelic football and rugby is very unfair.”

The Kilcoo selector was also less than impressed with referee Brendan Cawley’s decision, deep in second-half stoppages, to issue a straight red card to Aidan Branagan for an off-the-ball challenge on Barrs sub Adam Lyne. The incident occurred just as Paul Devlin was about to kick a potentially match-winning free for the Mournemen. Branagan’s rush of blood saw the Kilcoo free overturned, with the referee throwing in the ball instead.

“The player was encroaching on Paul Devlin, trying to put him off. Now, when a player is encroaching and trying to put a free-taker off, it should be a 13-metre move forward, but Aidan came in with a shoulder.

“It looked like a harsh red card, from where I was at. Having not seen it the second time, it looked shoulder to shoulder. The player seemed to go down a wee bit soft. That was out of character for Aidan Branagan and he was doing it to try and protect Paul. The referee saw it and that threw the game towards extra-time. The way Paul was kicking, there was a fair chance he would have kicked it over because he had the breeze.”

St Finbarr’s manager Paul O’Keeffe said no free should have been awarded to Kilcoo in the first instance as Alan O’Connor had not fouled Paul Devlin.