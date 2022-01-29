Kevin Small scores huge goal as Antrim start life in Division 3 with a win

Fermanagh 0-8 Antrim 1-14

New Fermanagh boss Kieran Donnelly didn’t get the winning start he wanted as a second-half goal by Kevin Small helped Antrim to an opening-round win in Division 3.

Fermanagh had a few goal chances in the first half but Antrim were more economical in possession, more comfortable on the ball, and they pulled away late on after leading 0-6 to 0-3 at half-time in Brewster Park.

Sean Quigley had the best of Fermanagh’s goal chances in the first period when he extended his arm to a long ball in but his effort crashed off the crossbar. New skipper Declan McCusker had a rasping shot which also just flew inches wide of the goal.

Veteran Saffron midfielder Michael McCann controlled a lot of the tempo and scored a point in the opening half while his younger brother Tomas landed 0-3 from play.

Fermanagh forward Brandan Horan picked up a late black card as the home side finished with 14 players.

Their best spell in the game came after the interval when they scored three points in a row with Ciaran Corrigan and Sean Quigley on target.

Antrim, newly promoted from Division 4, kicked on with Odhran Eastwood among the scorers. Fermanagh sub Gary McKenna closed the deficit to 0-9 to 0-8 but Small’s goal was crucial for Antrim.

He got on the end of Michael McCann’s pass and after his initial shot was blocked by Erne ‘keeper Sean McNally, he had the composure to pick up the loose ball, round the ‘keeper and score the all-important goal. Antrim never looked back.

Fermanagh’s full-back line withstood the pressure well but as the team pushed up in search of an equalising goal, Antrim were able to pick off closing scores at will from Jamie Gribbin, Ruairi McCann and substitute Seamus McGarry to collect two opening league points on the road.

Scorers for Fermanagh: S Quigley (0-4, 2f, 1m); R Lyons, C Corrigan, D McGurn, G McKenna (0-1 each).

Scorers for Antrim: K Small (1-1); T McCann, R McCann (1f) (0-3 each); J Gribbin, O Eastwood (1m) (0-2 each), M McCann, R Murray, S McGarry (0-1 each).

FERMANAGH: S McNally; J Cassidy, G Cavanagh, L Flanagan; A Breen, J McMahon, D McCusker; R Jones, J McDade; J Largo Ellis, B Horan, R Lyons; C Corrigan, D McGurn, S Quigley.

Subs: S McGullion for J McDade (ht), G McKenna for R Lyons and Shane McGullion for A Breen (52), T Bogue for L Flanagan (65).

ANTRIM: O Kerr; E McCabe, R Johnston, J McAuley; P Healy, J Laverty, D McAleese; M McCann, K Small; R Murray, J Gribbin, P McBride; T McCann, R McCann, O Eastwood.

Subs: P McAleer for P McBride (ht), C Murray for O Eastwood (44), P McCormick for R Murray (55), S McGarry for R McCann (68), P Shivers for T McCann (70).

Referee: B Tiernan (Dublin).