Despite a 'scrappy' performance, Rory Gallagher happy to start Division 2 with a win

Derry 1-10 Down 0-06

Niall Loughlin’s goal mid-way through the first half provided the centrepiece for victory as Derry enjoyed the perfect start to life in Division 2.

The Oakleafers won the battle of Ulster at Owenbeg with a seven-point win over Down with as many as nine players all producing scores for the winners.

Andrew Gilmore, with three points, top-scored for a Down side who struggled to find any real rhythm throughout the 70 minutes.

Contrasting Dr McKenna Cup campaigns allowed both Rory Gallagher and the returning James McCartan to at least blood a number of promising youngsters. But despite U20 graduates Odhran Murdock and Andrew Gilmore both catching the eye, shorn of any blue-chip Kilcoo players Down stumbled to defeat against Antrim and Donegal.

Derry, for their part, unearthed a couple of potential gems in teenagers Lachlan Murray and Matthew Downey in those early season run-outs.

But the serious stuff started on Saturday night. And in a division expected to be tightly contested, a winning start seemed essential.

The Mournemen were almost unrecognisable from the team that defeated Derry when last they crossed swords almost two years ago to the day, with league debuts awarded to Finn McElroy, Ruairi McCormack, Odhran Murdock and Andrew Gilmore.

Down’s Niall McParland and Derry’s Gareth McKinless. Picture: INPHO/Lorcan Doherty

An injury-time Matthew Downey free stretched Derry’s half-time lead to 1-6 to 0-4, with the scoreboard adequately reflecting the Oakleaf dominance in the first period.

A beginning that offered hard graft over crowd pleasing artistry, saw little to separate the sides – both amassing 0-2 apiece in the opening quarter. Shane McGuigan and Paul Cassidy’s scores equalled by those of Ruairi McCormack and Darren O’Hagan.

Derry found a quicker gear after that. They hit four of the following five scores with Niall Loughlin’s goal in the 18th minute the key score. Young Lachlan Murray and Ciaran McFaul were also among the scorers, with just Andrew Gilmore’s point and a Barry O’Hagan free keeping Down’s interest in the contest.

There were fully 14 minutes gone in the second half before Derry added to their tally courtesy of a delightful Ciaran McFaul point. But in a low-scoring second half, that point heralded three more with Conor Doherty, Niall Toner and Paul Cassidy all raising white flags as Derry eased to the winning line. Frees from Andrew Gilmore book-ended those Derry points in a disappointing night for the Mournemen.

Conor Doherty, Ciaran McFaul and Conor McCluskey all caught the eye for the Oakleafers who themselves didn’t quite find their groove.

Derry manager Rory Gallagher cut a happy figure after the win.

“I’d love to say it was a smashing performance, but it was scrappy and full of individual mistakes,” he admitted. “You can see that a number of the boys haven’t played a lot of football. I thought we were very rusty. While we won 1-10 to 0-6 I think we were an awful lot better, we just made mistakes.

“I’m delighted,” he continued. “It’s a serious bit of progress. Two years ago we left Newry beaten by Down.”

Gallagher saluted his players’ commitment to the cause. “I’m delighted with our togetherness. We’re the walking wounded with Shane (McGuigan), Conor (Glass), Gareth McKinless coming off early.

“I just want to give the Glen players and the Slaughtneil players credit after the disappointment they had with their clubs.

“Chrissy McKaigue, Brendan Rogers and Shane McGuigan – there will not be a day when they are not in the team. As far as I’m concerned they’re outstanding players. Have they had the level of training that we want – absolutely not. But we wanted to get them playing.”

With a road trip away to Offaly up next, the Derry manager is ambitious this season and is already looking forward to their next encounter. “We want to be coming up the road next week with four points,” he concluded.

Scorers for Derry: N Loughlin (1-0); C McFaul, P Cassidy (0-2 each); P McGrogan, C Doherty, M Downey (f), S McGuigan, L Murray, N Toner (0-1).

Scorers for Down: A Gilmore (0-3, 2fs); R McCormack, D O’Hagan, B O’Hagan (f) (0-1 each).

DERRY: O Lynch; C McKaigue, B Rogers, C McCluskey; C Doherty, G McKinless, P McGrogan; C Glass, C McFaul; M Downey, E Doherty, P Cassidy; N Loughlin, S McGuigan, L Murray.

Subs: B Heron for G McKinless (23); N Toner for M Downey (46); S Heavron for L Murray (58); S Downey for C Glass (65); J Doherty for S McGuigan (68).

DOWN: R Burns; P Fegan, F McElroy, G Collins; R McCormack, N McParland, D O’Hagan; A Doherty, O Murdock; C Mooney, L Kerr, C McCartan; B O’Hagan, K McKernan, A Gilmore.

Subs: T Rushe for K McKernan (53); J McCarton for C Mooney (61); C Francis for D O’Hagan (64); B McArdle for L Kerr (68); D Murtagh for N McParland (70).

Ref: Paddy Neilan (Roscommon).