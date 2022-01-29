St Brendan’s set up all-Kerry Corn Ui Mhuiri final after edging classic

St Brendan’s College (Kerry) 1-20 Hamilton High School (Cork) 3-12

It will be an all Kerry TUS Corn Uí Mhuirí final in two weeks’ time after St Brendan’s College Killarney joined Tralee CBS in the showpiece game on Saturday evening.

In what turned out to be a genuine classic the Kerry school needed extra-time to see off Bandon’s Hamilton High school after the Cork school fought back heroically from 10 points down on 45 minutes to tie the game twice in injury-time.

From the off, St Brendan’s took this game by the scruff with points from Cian McMahon and William Shine settling down the Killarney boys early.

A point from the influential midfielder Conor Ustianowski got the 'Hammies' off and running however five wides in the first 15 minutes didn’t help the Bandon school’s chances of staying with their illustrious opponents - St Brendan’s have claimed this particular title on 22 previous occasions.

St Brendan’s continued to push forward and further points from Shine and McMahon as well as a brilliant individual goal from the latter on 11 minutes helped the Kerry boys into a comfortable 1-6 to 0-2 lead with one third of the game complete.

Luke Crowley, St Brendans Killarney caught between Jacob O'Driscoll and Gavin Kelleher, Hamilton High School Bandon. Picture: Dan Linehan

Hamilton did have a chance to goal on 20 minutes however some serious pressure meant that Eoin Guinane could only point when a goal looked on. Another point from Shine 15 seconds later and St Brendan’s were cruising to what looked like an unassailable lead at the break 1-9 to 0-3 at the interval.

If Hamilton were to get back into this one they would need to score first and credit to the Cork school they did just that and in some style to boot.

A close in free from Richard O’Sullivan had the gap down to eight before a brilliant finish to the net from Niall Kelly moments later had this one back in something close to a melting pot.

Credit to St Brendan’s, they calmed the game down and a point from Mikey Moriarty and a brace of frees from McMahon restored the damage caused by Kelly’s major.

The Cork school were far from done however and they continued to push forward and they were again rewarded with a goal from Adam Casey on 47. A long ball in from Ciaran McCarthy finished to the net with style from Casey. The goal spurred on the Cork side and another late goal, this time from McCarthy along with three of the last four points sent this one dramatically into extra time. (1-15 to 3-9) Despite being caught late on St Brendan’s dominated extra time and deservedly advance by 1-20 to 3-12 – Hamilton High School’s Hamilton’s first time in the semi-final will be remembered for a long time to come.

Scorers for St Brendan’s College: C McMahon (1-7, 4f); W Shine (0-7, 3f); A Hennigan (0-2); K O’Sullivan, M Moriarty, J Kelleher, A O’Neill (0-1 each).

Scorers for Hamilton High School: N Kelly (1-2, 1f); C McCarthy (1-1); R O’Sullivan (0-4, 4f); A Casey (1-0); E Guinane, C Ustianowski, J Calnan, C O’Sullivan, O Corcoran (0-1 each).

ST BRENDAN’S COLLEGE: A O’ Sullivan (Legion); H Byrne (Dr Crokes); C Lynch (Glenflesk), D O’Callaghan (Kilcummin); J Kelleher (Glenflesk), R Colleran (Fossa), D Fleming (Legion); L Randles (Dr Crokes), K O’Sullivan (Glenflesk); L Crowley (Glenflesk), C Foley (Kilcummin), M Moriarty (Beaufort); W Shine (Legion), A Hennigan (Dr Crokes), C McMahon (Dr Crokes).

Subs: C Keating (Dr Crokes) for L Randles (36); M O’Shea (Kilcummin) for M Moriarty (53); A O’Neill (Renard) for L Crowley (57); M Mullane (Glenflesk) for Kelleher (67), C Keating (Dr Crokes) for D Fleming (73); L Crowley for C Foley (75).

HAMILTON HIGH SCHOOL: E McSweeney (Newcestown); Conor O’Sullivan (Ahán Gaels), R McCarthy (Bandon), M Woods (Valley Rovers); G Kelleher (Newcestown), J Kenneally (Valley Rovers), C Johnson (Valley Rovers); J O’Driscoll (Valley Rovers), C Ustianowski (Kilbrittain); A Casey (Valley Rovers), C McCarthy (Valley Rovers), O Corcoran (A Gaels); N Kelly (Newcestown), E Guinane (Valley Rovers).

Subs: T Desmond (Bandon) for R McCarthy (ht); J Calnan (Bandon) for E Guinane (ht); H O’Mahony (Bandon) for A Casey (51); J Murphy (Valley Rovers) for G Kelleher 58); Cormac O’Sullivan (Newcestown) for Conor O’Sullivan (72).

Referee: Jonathon Hayes (Limerick).