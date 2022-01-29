Clinical Limerick open campaign with win

Limerick 4-9 Longford 1-11

Limerick opened their Division 3 account with a goal-laden victory over Longford at the TUS Gaelic Grounds. Billy Lee’s side were made to sweat late on, but were deserving of the victory after a clinical opening half.

Leading 3-5 to 0-7 at the interval, the Shannonsiders had all their scores from play and were cutting open a disjointed-looking Longford defence.

Lee described it as “a nice start” to their second season in Division 3, but wasn’t getting carried away with the performance.

Cillian Fahy found the net inside three minutes, with Padraig De Brún providing the first of many assists on a cold evening. He slipped in the Dromcollogher Broadford clubman who rounded Paddy Collum and powered home.

Longford opened their account through a mark from Oran Kenny, before scores from Barry O’Farrell and Joseph Hagan helped them find their rhythm.

Two goals in five minutes put Limerick in firm control. First, Peter Nash and Cillian Fahy combined to feed Donovan, who made no mistake. Longford had advanced Mickey Quinn but their defence was porous and Donovan raided through again to latch onto a Robbie Bourke pass to net his second.

Despite a health half-time lead, late scores from Jayson Matthews and Darren Gallagher gave Longford some interest.

Darragh Tracey, Limerick and Darren Gallagher, Longford, up in the air for the ball in the Allianz Football League Division 3 Round 1 at TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Their new manager, Billy O’Loughlin, made two subs at the interval and moved Quinn mack to center-back. The Laois native may be happy with the defensive improvement in the second half, though they lacked the ambition going forward to hurt Limerick.

Donal O’Sullivan denied Kenny with a point blank save before Jim Liston was well positioned when Darragh Doherty shot for goal on the rebound. A goal at that stage would have ignited this contest but the gap remained at seven points.

Jayson Matthews thundered a shot against the crossbar on 59, as Longford left their revival too late. Entering stoppage time, a quick 1-1 from Darragh Doherty brought this game back to just two points, but Robbie Bourke delivered a valuable score for Limerick to end their 20-minute famine without a score.

With that, came more scores on the counter-attack, James Naughton tapped home a rebound for a goal before Donovan capped a fine display with a long range effort.

Reflecting on their win, Lee was content to win the first of four home league games.

“Two points is a nice start – it gives us momentum. But we still have work to do, I think. Longford can count themselves unlucky, we proved to be more clinical when the goal opportunities came. When playing at home, you want to hit the ground running, we certainly did that.” “I was conscious of the game situation, while we put up a reasonable score, I wasn’t too au fait with how we played in the first half.”

Scorers for Limerick: B Donovan (2-1); C Fahy (1-3); J Naughton (1-1); P De Brún, H Bourke, J Ryan (free), R Bourke (0-1 each).

Scorers for Longford: D Doherty (1-2, 1f); D Gallagher (2f), J Matthews, J Hagan (0-2 each); O Kenny (mark), B O’Farrell; R Smyth (0-1 each).

LIMERICK: D O’Sullivan; J Liston, S O’Dea, M Donovan; C Sheehan, I Corbett, R Childs; D Treacy, C Fahy; P De Brún, B Donovan, J Naughton; P Nash, J Ryan, H Bourke.

Subs: P Maher for Donovan (inj - 4); A Enright for P De Brún (inj – 43); R Bourke for Ryan (61); T McCarthy for Childs (61); D Kelly for Nash (63).

LONGFORD: P Collum; P Fox, A Farrell, B O’Ferrell; J Moran, M Quinn, I O’Sullivan; D Gallagher, R Moffat; P Lynn, A Farrell, D Reynolds; J Hagan, J Matthews, O Kenny.

Subs: R Smyth for Farrell (ht); D Doherty for Lynn (ht); K McGann for Hagan (47); T McNevin for Gallagher (inj – 53); R McNerney for Kenny (60); C Dooner for Smuth (inj - 65).

Referee: Cormac Reilly (Meath),