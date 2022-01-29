Dublin cruisue to Walsh Cup success with thumping win over Wexford

Dublin 2-29 Wexford 0-19

Dublin delivered a dominant first-half performance to ease past a wasteful Wexford by 16 points in their one-sided Walsh Cup final at Croke Park on Saturday evening.

Despite enjoying a bright start in terms of possession, Wexford failed to translate that on the scoreboard as they registered a series of disappointing wides initially.

In contrast, Dublin were far more economical with the opportunities that came their way and they quickly built up a lead thanks to early efforts from Donal Burke, the impressive Fergal Whitely and Colin Currie.

Oisin Foley finally opened Wexford’s account in the ninth minute but their struggles in front of goal continued as the half evolved while at the opposite end, Burke punished every indiscretion with his pin-point free taking.

Dublin’s lead was enhanced in the 24th minute as Whitely poked home from close range after Mark Fanning had blocked Aidan Mellett’s attempt and they pulled ten points clear by the half-hour mark as Danny Sutcliffe fired over from the left flank.

Matters deteriorated for the visitors in added time as substitute Ronan Hayes made an instant impact, firing clinically past Fanning and leaving his side well placed at 2-14 to 0-9 by half-time.

The second-half was a largely forgettable affair as Dublin, led superbly at full-back by Eoghan O’Donnell, cruised to victory with another replacement, Eamonn Dillon, looking lively upon his introduction.

Scorers for Dublin: D Burke (0-10, 9f); F Whitely (1-2); C Burke (0-3); R Hayes (1-0): S Currie (2f), E Dillon (0-2 each); C O’Callaghan, D Gray, J Madden, C Crummey, D Sutcliffe, R McBride, C Currie, A Mellett, D Keogh, P Crummey (0-1 each).

Scorers for Wexford: B Dunne (3f), M Dwyer (0-3 each); L Óg McGovern, O Pepper, S Casey (2f) (0-2 each); P Foley (f), D Reck, D O’Keeffe, O Foley, J O’Connor, P Morris (f), C McDonald (0-1 each).

DUBLIN: S Brennan; A Dunphy, E O’Donnell, C O’Callaghan; J Madden, P Smyth, D Gray; C Burke, C Crummey; D Sutcliffe, R McBride, D Burke; A Mellett, C Currie, F Whitely.

Subs: R Hayes for C Currie (34), E Dillon for Mellett (46), J Bellew for Gray (52), D Keogh for Whitely (60), J Hetherton for Sutcliffe (60), S Moran for C Crummey (61), L Walsh for O’Callaghan (63), P Crummey for McBride (63), S Currie for D Burke (63), K Burke for Madden (64).

WEXFORD: M Fanning; C Devitt, L Ryan, M O’Hanlon; C Flood, D Reck, P Foley; D O’Keeffe, J O’Connor; O Foley, L Óg McGovern, K Foley; P Morris, C McDonald, S Casey.

Subs: M Dwyer for K Foley (10), C Dunbar for O’Connor (35), C McGuckin for O Foley (38), O Pepper for Morris (43), S Donohoe for Flood (47), B Dunne for Casey (53), K Scallan for Devitt (59), A Doyle for O’Keeffe (59), R Lawlor for McDonald (61), D Dunne for McGovern (62).

Referee: Patrick Murphy (Carlow).