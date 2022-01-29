Mourneabbey manager Shane Ronayne: 'We didn’t perform today and we know that'

Mourneabbey and Cork manager Shane Ronayne offered an honest assessment of his side’s performance following Saturday’s currentaccount.ie All-Ireland LGFA final defeat in Birr.

“Whatever happened out there today, we didn’t perform but that doesn’t change the pride or love I have for that group of (Mourneabbey) players” Ronayne said.

“They are heartbroken now. We didn’t perform today and we know that. It is not being disrespectful to Kilkerrin-Clonberne. I just didn’t think we played. Maybe we peaked two weeks ago and it is very hard to judge that in sport sometimes. Look, we are bitterly disappointed but we just didn’t play.”

The Cork side created enough chances to turn their fortunes around despite playing second fiddle to the newly crowned champions for long spells.

A Ciara O’Sullivan effort that came back off the crossbar and another Roisin O’Sullivan effort that went the wrong side of an upright will rankle.

“Yes we missed chances but they kept going until the very end and fought and fought. It just didn’t happen for some of our players today,” the Mourneabbey manager added.

“That’s the way it goes in sport. On other days, those chances would have gone in. Sometimes you can’t switch it on. I suppose it was very similar to last year’s county final. Quarter by quarter, last time, we were waiting for things to happen and it didn’t.

“We are very disappointed. We felt we were getting on top in the third quarter but didn’t get the scores. They got a free when we shouldn’t have fouled just before the water break to go two points back up again. Our heads were down a bit and it was very hard to lift it from there.

“As I said, they are an incredible bunch of players. I love them to pieces and I am heartbroken for them.”