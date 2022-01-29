Gailltír earn fourth Munster title in a row after grandstand finish

Gailltír (Waterford) 1-11 Knockavilla (Tipperary) 0-11

Gailltír were crowned AIB Munster intermediate club camogie champions at Mallow today for the fourth successive year - their fifth title in six seasons.

They came through at the end of quite the battle with Knockavilla, having to fight back from being a point in arrears at half-time.

Some unbelievable free-taking from Aoife Fitzgerald and the match-winning goal from Alannah O’Sullivan midway through the second-half were just some of the highlights. As well, there was a player-of-the-match display from centre-back Clodagh Carroll.

Knockavilla edged an entertaining opening half, 0-6 to 0-5.

Corner-forward Caoimhe McCormack played as sweeper as the Tipperary side got off to a positive start. They pushed three points to one ahead inside the first 10 minutes courtesy of free-taker Eimear Heffernan, McCormack and Ereena Fryday.

Once Gailltír settled, they achieved parity through Molly Comerford and placed ball specialist Fitzgerald.

The teams were tied twice more before Heffernan converted two brilliant long-range frees to yield a one-point interval advantage for Knockavilla.

The Waterford representatives could have been in a better position, two goal opportunities going abegging, the first from a free from Aoife Fitzgerald which ended in the net but was overruled for a square ball, while goalkeeper Sheena Ryan saved well from Laoise Forrest.

Gailltír responded from the restart, points from Aoife Fitzgerald (2), Forrest and Shauna Fitzgerald saw them outscore Knockavilla four points to one during the third quarter.

Alannah O’Sullivan’s brilliantly finished goal in the 46th minute gave them a five-point lead.

Knockavilla hit back. Ciara Jackman was required to make a point-blank stop from Rebecca Farrell while excellent scores from Ellen Browne and Heffernan made for an exciting finish, 1-10 to 0-10.

A second goal opportunity flew across the face of the goal from Browne, before Heffernan closed the gap to two on 58 minutes and set up a grandstand finish.

Gailltír held on, Forrest had the last say to secure a hard-earned three point victory.

Scorers for Gailltír: Aoife Fitzgerald (0-6, 0-5 frees, 0-1 45), A O’Sullivan (1-0), L Forrest (0-2), M Comerford, S Fitzgerald, K Lynch (0-1 each).

Scorers for Knockavilla: E Heffernan (0-7, 0-6 frees), E Fryday (0-2), C McCormack, E Browne (0-1 each).

GAILLTÍR: C Jackman; M Sheridan, H Flynn, A Hartley; L Sheridan, C Carroll, E Mahony; K Lynch, S Fitzgerald; M Comerford, C O’Sullivan, Annie Fitzgerald; Aoife Fitzgerald, L Forrest, A O’Sullivan.

KNOCKAVILLA: S Ryan; E Hodnett, M McCormack, L Farrell; S Furlong, B Ryan, S Ryan; C McCarthy, N Slattery; E Fryday, E Gleeson, E Browne; E Heffernan, E O’Mara, C McCormack.

Subs: R Farrell for E Hodnett (half-time), D Hales for E Gleeson (50), E Ryan for C McCormack (65 inj).

Referee: Aaron Hogg (Clare).