Weekend GAA previews: National League throw-in and key club fixtures

SATURDAY

AIB All-Ireland Club SFC semi-finals.

St Finbarrs (Cork) v Kilcoo (Down), MW O’Moore Park, 3pm, Live TG4.

John Kerins might have been playing possum in his interview earlier in the week but there’s no doubt St Finbarrs will have studied up on Kilcoo ahead of this one. They’ll know they can’t commit too many players forward given the ferocity of the Down club’s counter attack and it may be that route one to Brian Hayes is the best way of overcoming the cover they present. In midfield and attack, St Finbarrs have the players to match their opponents but there is such synchronicity to the Kilcoo style that it will need something monumental to upend it.

Verdict: Kilcoo.

Pádraig Pearses (Roscommon) v Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin), Kingspan Breffni, 5pm, (P. Faloon, Down) Live TG4.

Similar to Kilcoo, Kilmacud Crokes seem to be coming to the boil at just the right time after a couple of so-so performances earlier in their Leinster campaign. Beating Naas without Paul Mannion will have given them a real shot in the arm and their control of games has to be admired. Pádraig Pearses have had plenty of time to study them and Pat Flanagan has shown what can be done with homework but there’s a resolve in Crokes that will be hard shifted, Mannion or no Mannion.

Verdict: Kilmacud Crokes.

AIB All-Ireland Club IFC semi-finals.

St Faithleachs (Roscommon) v Trim (Meath), The Downs GAA, 1.30pm, (M. McNally, Monaghan).

A nice couple of scalps to St Faithleachs name but Trim looked so composed in seeing off Clara in the Leinster final and they can keep their winning run going here.

Verdict: Trim.

Na Gaeil (Kerry) v Steelstown Brian Óg’s (Derry), Connacht CoE, Bekan, 2pm, (J. Gilmartin, Sligo).

Steelstown have played with abandon since their county success and boast an array of young talent like their opponents. Having said that, it’s the totemic figures that Na Gaeil have around the middle third that can seal them the win.

Verdict: Na Gaeil.

AIB All-Ireland Club JFC semi-finals.

Gneeveguilla (Kerry) v Denn (Cavan), Bord Na Mona O’Connor Park, 1.30pm, (J. Hickey, Carlow).

For Denn, it’s about holding Gneeveguilla for as long as possible but the East Kerry outfit are in mean form.

Verdict: Gneeveguilla.

Kilmeena (Mayo) v Clonbullogue (Offaly), Glennon Brothers Pearse Park (M. Farrelly, Cavan), 1.30pm.

Kilmeena have a blossoming group of players and they should seal their final spot.

Verdict: Kilmeena.

2021 currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Ladies SFC final.

Kilkerrin-Clonberne (Galway) v Mourneabbey (Cork), St Brendan’s Park, Birr, 1pm, Live TG4.

History would indicate that this will be a tight one and yet such was the manner in which Mourneabbey dismantled Donaghmore-Ashbourne in the semi-final that it’s difficult to believe they will be stopped from completing the three-in-a-row.

Verdict: Mourneabbey.

Allianz Football League, Round 1

Division 1.

Dublin v Armagh, Croke Park, 7.30pm, (F. Kelly, Longford) Live RTÉ2.

Coming back as early and hungry as they have, Brian Fenton, Ciarán Kilkenny and James McCarthy have sent out the right signals. Dessie Farrell will be looking for more players to take up the mantle against a vibrant if underachieving Armagh team who can match them in midfield and the inside forward line and they should come out on top in a decent contest.

Verdict: Dublin.

Division 2.

Derry v Down, Derry CoE, Owenbeg, 6pm, (P. Neilan, Roscommon).

A draw would be some result for Down given the number of players they have unavailable. But Derry have designs on promotion and will begin that quest with a win.

Verdict: Derry.

Division 3.

Limerick v Longford, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 5pm, (C. Reilly, Meath).

Limerick have to be winning their home games if they are to make a promotion push and they can edge this one.

Verdict: Limerick.

Fermanagh v Antrim, Brewster Park, 7pm, (B. Tiernan, Dublin).

Antrim won’t have any trepidation heading to Enniskillen and can take the points.

Verdict: Antrim.

Division 4.

Carlow v London, Netwatch Cullen Park, 7pm, (C. Maguire, Clare).

The Exiles are back in business after almost two years but Carlow won’t be generous hosts.

Verdict: Carlow.

Walsh Cup final.

Dublin v Wexford, Croke Park, 5.30pm, (P. Murphy, Carlow).

Some flecks of promise in both teams’ displays thus far although it’s Dublin who have a big scalp, Galway, to their name. Wexford’s assembly of advisors grows stronger — Gordon D’Arcy now consults as Seán O’Brien did with Liam Dunne previously — but it’s on the field where leaders like Conor McDonald have to continue delivering.

Verdict: Dublin.

Corn Uí Mhuirí semi-finals.

Skibbereen CS v Tralee CBS, Mallow, 3.30pm, (N. Quinn, Clare).

The Green were impressive winners against Clonakilty and don’t look like stopping just yet.

Verdict: Tralee CBS.

Hamilton HS v St Brendan’s, Killarney, Mallow, 5.30pm, (J. Hayes, Limerick).

The Bandon men’s goal threat proved the difference last day out but St Brendan’s will be difficult to break.

Verdict: St Brendan’s, Killarney.

SUNDAY

Allianz Football League, Round 1.

Division 1.

Kildare v Kerry, St Conleth’s Park, 1.45pm, (D. Coldrick, Meath) Live Spórt TG4 streaming.

Jack O’Connor will occupy much of the focus in Kildare but Glenn Ryan’s eyes will be trained on the field and ensuring his debut isn’t one to forget. Kerry have started strongly and could do major damage even without their Na Gaeil men and injured stars like Stephen O’Brien against a slightly weakened home side.

Verdict: Kerry.

Mayo v Donegal, Markievicz Park, 1.45pm, (N. Mooney, Cavan) Live TG4.

Trusting it is the team, or close to the team, that starts, Mayo have named an unusually strong side for this clash. Then again, in year four of the project, James Horan shouldn’t need to know too much more about what he has. Donegal should have a familiar look to their side too in what should be an attractive game in which Mayo can make the marginal gains.

Verdict: Mayo.

Tyrone v Monaghan, O’Neills Healy Park, 3.45pm, (J. McQuillan, Cavan) Live TG4.

Tyrone showed all the signs of an All-Ireland winning team just back from holidays in the McKenna Cup. They should look more like themselves here but Monaghan’s momentum from recent weeks has to count for something. Seamus McEnaney must be delighted with the strength of his panel.

Verdict: Draw.

Division 2.

Clare v Offaly, Cusack Park, 2pm, (B. Griffin, Kerry).

John Maughan may experience a homecoming of sorts in Ennis but it has to be about picking up points here if Offaly are to survive. Clare won’t be giving them anything easy and will look to quell the visitors’ enthusiasm as quickly as possible.

Verdict: Clare.

Galway v Meath, Pearse Stadium, 2pm, (P. Maguire, Longford).

Pádraic Joyce hasn’t known anything but Covid restrictions since he became manager so he could be forgiven for breathing more freely now. Meath will stand up to Galway but the hosts have the class to start the campaign in the best way possible.

Verdict: Galway.

Roscommon v Cork, Dr Hyde Park, 2pm, (S. Mulhare, Laois).

Keith Ricken has been keeping expectations low and seeing as he will be without the previous captain and a few others for another couple of weeks or so that stance is understandable. Roscommon’s strengths are obvious but that doesn’t mean they can be nullified.

Verdict: Roscommon.

Division 3.

Louth v Laois, Páirc Mhuire, Ardee, 2pm, (S. Laverty, Antrim).

Laois have emerged from the O’Byrne Cup with optimism but Mickey Harte will be determined to show his men are a different animal in this competition.

Verdict: Louth.

Westmeath v Wicklow, TEG Cusack Park, 2pm, (J. Molloy, Galway).

Colin Kelly will require time to get to know his players whereas Jack Cooney is fully versed on what his men are capable of at this stage. Westmeath are rightful favourites for promotion.

Verdict: Westmeath.

Division 4.

Leitrim v Cavan, Avant Money Páirc Seán MacDiarmada, 2pm, (S. Lonergan, Tipperary).

Andy Moran couldn’t have anticipated a tougher start to life in the League as Leitrim manager. Cavan are the latest “too good to be in Division 4” team. Watch them inflict pain.

Verdict: Cavan.

Waterford v Tipperary, Fraher Field, 2pm, (D. Murnane, Cork).

Ephie Fitzgerald has called for his charges to show more of an edge but they will need to do more than get in Tipperary’s faces to challenge the 2020 Munster winners.

Verdict: Tipperary.

Wexford v Sligo, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 2pm, (J. Ryan, Cork).

Both teams have promotion prospects now that their managers have bedded in. Wexford beat an indifferent Sligo with ease in the shield game last year but this will be close.

Verdict: Draw.