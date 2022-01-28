The four Ds Dublin must address to re-establish their position as football’s dominant force

After the longest winter Dublin have put down in eight years, a review of their 2021 might have thrown up the distraction that was their illegal training session and the first season without Stephen Cluxton.

Another was surely a natural decline in appetite, the likes of serial All-Ireland winners Brian Fenton, Con O’Callaghan and Niall Scully suffering the first-ever senior championship defeat.

That shouldn’t be in question this year but what is for a group still graced by some of the best footballers ever to play the game?

DURABILITY

It’s an absolute credit to Ciarán Kilkenny that he led Dublin like he did last year while not being completely fit. Finishing the year with a deserved All-Star, the multiple-time footballer of the year candidate had been suffering from a couple of injuries throughout the year and there were notable occasions where he needed to take some time out in games.

Mayo's Lee Keegan shakes hands with Dublin's Ciaran Kilkenny. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

The strains didn’t stop him playing every minute of all but one minute of the four of Dublin’s SFC games but was too much expected of the outfield quarter-back particularly in the absence of their primary one Cluxton? Was it too much to expect Dean Rock to be Dean Rock in only his second start of the season in an All-Ireland semi-final?

Turning 32 next month, Rock might be earmarked for more of a substitute’s role this year but the injury to Cormac Costello in Carlow last Saturday may change that — at least in the short term. Regardless, Dublin’s joints have to be oiled regularly this year meaning more of the panel will have to be exercised.

DISCIPLINE

No, we’re not just taking into consideration John Small’s sending off last week. As Dessie Farrell said, it takes two to tango and Evan O’Carroll should have walked with him. At the same time, Small is long enough in the tooth to be avoiding or at least being caught in such scenarios. The same can be said of his Ballymun Kickhams club-mate James McCarthy who misses this evening’s clash against Armagh following a retrospective suspension for an incident at the end of the All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Mayo.

McCarthy has a decent disciplinary record but if the truth be told he was going out of his way to be red carded in extra-time as it became clear Mayo were going to win. McCarthy was one of three players black carded in extra-time against Mayo and even if it was unfair to single one player out, Farrell did highlight Colm Basquel’s one as the turning point.

In previous seasons, Dublin have been able to ride the odd indiscretion but when they come together they, like any team, will struggle.

DEPTH

Against Mayo, it seemed as if Dublin had one too many inside forwards in their attack — Kilkenny and Niall Scully being the only recognisable half-forwards.

Recalibrating that balance should be a priority for Farrell in the weeks ahead, although he will either need Brian Howard or Seán Bugler moving up to do that and the other, Tom Lahiff or Peadar Ó Cofaigh-Byrne to compensate in midfield. Farrell understands that his back-up forwards have not been doing their job. A point from the bench in the 2021 Leinster final and again in the All-Ireland semi-final were paltry returns for a bunch of auxiliaries renowned for killing games off.

Tom Lahiff of Dublin in action against Eoghán McCormack of Longford during the O'Byrne Cup match this month. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

In the 2020 final win over Mayo, just two points were scored by replacements but look at who was entering the fray in normal time — Howard, Paul Mannion, Costello. A year later against the same opposition and it was Lahiff, Bugler and Seán McMahon. In both games, Colm Basquel was introduced but Farrell appears to be shy of finishers hence why there is an onus on the likes of Ciarán Archer and Harry Ladd to develop this year.

DEFENCE

Going back to the last two years of the Jim Gavin era, defence has been where Dublin’s resources look less plentiful. Lee Gannon will be a starter this year, if not in the years ahead and should help address the rearguard’s staleness. The truth is if Jack McCaffrey had been available last year, Dublin’s outfield back-line against Mayo would have been the same as it was for the 2019 All-Ireland final replay win over Kerry.

The autumn of Mick Fitzsimons’ career has been his most fruitful and he picked up a rightful All-Star nominee in 2021 but he is 33 in April. Having gone 32 in November, Jonny Cooper’s injuries mean his load has to be managed so carefully. McCarthy, 32 in March, remains a Rolls Royce but at this stage of his career it may be preferable if he sticks to one position than being toggled between half-back and midfield. Small and David Byrne are in their late 20s too.

Seán McMahon showed early promise last year and could stake a claim for a spot. Regardless, the creaking has to stop.