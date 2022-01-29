Without leading men, Keith Ricken's Cork script a long way from happy ending

No football manager cast their net as far and as wide as Keith Ricken during the recent pre-season provincial competitions, the new Cork boss taking a look at 41 players across the county’s three McGrath Cup games.

That Cork was the sole county to use 40 or more players during the January competitions marries perfectly with Ricken’s repeated insistence that his is a long-term rebuilding project.

Of the 41 to see action, more than half — 21 — were taking their very first steps on the senior inter-county stage. By any metric, that’s an unusually large number of newcomers to be introduced all at once. And so even without having the figures to hand for every county, it’s safe to assume that Cork was also top of the pre-season list when it came to debuts made.

Parking Ricken’s long-term project for a moment, though, there’s another very obvious reason as to why so many new and inexperienced faces donned the red shirt in recent weeks — necessity.

Rewind to last July and that forgettable day in Killarney when Kerry reclaimed the Munster crown with 22 points to spare over their neighbours. From the 15 Cork starters and five subs introduced at Fitzgerald Stadium, seven — Ian Maguire, Brian Hartnett, Ruairi Deane, Michael Hurley, Mark White, Mark Collins, and Kevin O’Driscoll — are currently unavailable for a variety of reasons.

In the case of the West Cork trio of Deane, Hurley, and White, they are not part of the Cork set-up this year; O’Driscoll retired during the off-season; Mark Collins has yet to make a decision on whether he too will call it a day at inter-county level or commit for another year; injury is at the root of Hartnett’s unavailability, while last year’s captain Ian Maguire is of course club-tied.

Also on the absentee list at present is Seán White (not part of the panel in 2022), Damien Gore, Killian O’Hanlon (both injured), Steven Sherlock (club-tied), and Cathail O’Mahony and Maurice Shanley — the latter pair have been afforded a lengthy pre-season and so are not expected to be seen in red until March.

No matter what way you try and frame it, that’s a lot of experience and a lot of first-team regulars not to have at your disposal heading into your first League campaign as Cork manager and into a hugely competitive Division 2.

Following his team’s 12-point McGrath Cup final defeat to Kerry, Ricken said the Cork management have no ambitions to reach the league’s top-tier in their maiden season at the helm. Their job, he added, is to consolidate and develop young players.

Consolidation, though, won’t be easily achieved given the large number of household names Cork must plan without in the weeks ahead. And while there are plenty of talented players coming behind them, these newcomers have a distance to travel yet when it comes to S&C, as was plain to see in the McGrath Cup final and as was readily admitted by Ricken.

“I’ve seen the attempts now to restructure Cork football, which will help in time. I’ve seen a lot of good stuff underage. But I’ve also seen a lot of poor stuff, like lads who condition for the time they’re in with Cork, and then don’t condition for the rest of the year. The back-up isn’t there for full-time, around-the-clock strength and conditioning programmes and all that kind of stuff, it is still not there yet,” said the Cork boss.

“I’ve seen the fellas play football and they play good football. But that’s at club level. You’re talking about bringing it up another four or five notches then. And if you were down in Killarney on Saturday, and you saw the physique of the Kerry guys and you saw the physique of the Cork guys, even if you knew nothing about football you could see that there was a difference there. So, we have a longer way to go.

“I would see my job as being to restructure and reorganise Cork football from our end.”

Even without their Pearses contingent of David Murray and the Daly brothers, Roscommon at home presents a difficult opening round assignment for Cork tomorrow. Further away days to Derry and Meath in Rounds 3 and 5 respectively mean points on the road won’t be easy to come by.

In essence, Cork need to be careful not to find themselves looking down, rather than up, during February and March.

“This is probably one of the toughest Division 2 leagues of all time, when you see the teams that are in it. We’re going to come up against a lot of experienced teams,” continued Ricken.

“I’ll tell you what I want to get out of the league: I want to see a connection between what the players are willing and they’re saying they want to do, and to do it every weekend wearing the Cork jersey. Lads who would wear the Cork jersey with pride, who would give it 110%. Whether they’re good enough or not good enough, they would give 110% for it, they’d give beyond what they could give for it.

“We’re not talking about some Hollywood film here, lads, where there’s a great happy ending. What we’re looking at is hard work, and they’re willing to face up to a long battle. And we have that long battle ahead of us, but that they’re willing to face up to it.

“Good timber takes its time to grow and we have to be patient.”