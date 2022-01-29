A fan's guide for survival as the GAA welcome crowds back to Allianz League games

A fan's guide for survival as the GAA welcome crowds back to Allianz League games

Spectators during the McGrath Cup final between Kerry and Cork at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Sat, 29 Jan, 2022 - 06:00
Michael Moynihan

Don’t bore us.

Everyone knows that the league is the equitable competition, the one which matches counties of roughly the same ability, leading to authentic contests.

Everyone knows that. So don’t be the person braying at the back of the stand along the lines of anyone who knows anything knows this is where the best games are. It’s been a tough couple of years. We all just want to enjoy the games, okay?

Spend your money.

Your county board needs it. As we have said here more than once, county boards earn far more from the league than the championship, which is why you see such relentless marketing, such canny product placement... who are we kidding? There are counties that seem to be preventing awareness of the games: John Fogarty of this parish pointed out during the week that two days out from the start of the league just one county had published its starting team.

Therefore county boards are deciding not to publicise games of huge value to them. Explains a lot, doesn’t it?

Remember your parking.

The good news is that more people can now go to games. The bad news is that the brief golden period in which someone — I’m not necessarily saying a reporter — could casually roll up to the stadium with a minute to throw-in and stroll in are now gone.

This is bad news for casual reporters — are there any other kinds of reporters? — but it’s also ominous for you, the supporter. Because it means you will have to put some thought into your parking strategy. The boom is back!

Are your food stops open?

This is where the unprepared traveller comes unstuck. The uncertainty about many hostelries, licensed and otherwise, means a beloved pit stop may not be open for business. This is the kind of disaster to cast a long shadow over one’s enjoyment of the day. For this reporter the casual annexation of a daughter’s school flask has saved quite a few chilly journeys, but we can’t rely on that indefinitely.

As a test case I plan on checking out one of the favoured locations on the Cork-Limerick axis on Sunday afternoon: I will report my findings back.

Your coffee stops are open.

The game is over, you’re on the way home and the drone of that true-crime podcast you downloaded is not exactly keeping you bright-eyed in the driver’s seat (why do they
describe the murder victim in such detail?).

Consequently you have to stop for coffee. Unlike the food emporia mentioned above, service stations and garages throughout the country remained open, so your coffee options remain strong.

Time your intervention carefully, however. More than one person hustling back home for League Sunday has been undone by pulling into a service station for a Latte Vasto — only to find ‘someone lost the key to the toilet yesterday, sorry.’ I’m not naming names but it was an uncomfortable last 40 minutes to home.

Put the TV on record.

Don’t make an amateur error and omit to hit record for TG4’s coverage.

You’ll need to be forewarned and well briefed when you dissect the game the following morning in work, and the view you had of the red card incident — with someone jumping up to obscure the fight even more — may not serve you well in the cut and thrust of debate.

Apart from all that, enjoy it. And don’t forget, the hurling is back shortly anyway.

