Corn Uí Mhuirí: Kerry royalty face fierce Cork battles in semi-finals

The two most successful schools in Corn Ui Mhuiri history are 60 minutes away from potentially setting up an all-Kerry Munster Colleges U19 A football final, but both Tralee CBS and St Brendan’s Killarney are fully cognisant of the bigger picture when they head to Mallow on Saturday.

With the pandemic having put a halt to any schools’ activity on the playing pitches last year, the fact that games are even taking place again at this level is the biggest victory of all. Mike Tim O’Sullivan of the ‘Green’s’ management team explains the joy that football’s return has brought.

“Last year, when football was cancelled, a lot of fellas who were football-mad, they were disappointed with it. It’s massive to have it back. Mental health has been a big issue, we do a lot of work on well-being inside in school, and football helps to take their minds off all the pressure in school, with studies and academics, and all the things going on outside of school,” he said.

“We see fellas in way better form, way happier, with more energy as well. To be honest, there’s no point in beating around the bush — for a lot of fellas at that age, football is their life. Football is number one nearly, academics is number two. Football is definitely a big help to get lads into school and to knuckle down.”

St Brendan’s bainisteoir Kevin Cronin agrees. “It gives a great buzz in the corridors in the school, to be honest. It gives a great element of excitement, and not only for the players, but it creates conversations going in and out of the shops. People in any way connected to the school, past pupils, they are talking about it. How are the team doing? When are you out next?”

The Kerry sides had contrasting fortunes in their respective quarter-final passages to Saturday’s double bill in Mallow. Defending champions Tralee CBS had a good bit to spare over Clonakilty CS (4-13 to 1-8), but St Brendan’s were put to the absolute pin of their collar before getting over Colaiste na Sceilge (2-8 to 2-7).

“The first half was ok, the second half, the way I would describe it, plenty of room to improve, and I think the players realise that. Everyone involved realise that there needs to be a big improvement for Bandon. We’re going into a Munster semi-final, you’re down to your last four, the competition is getting tighter, teams are going to be naturally getting better,” added Cronin.

As for O’Sullivan and Tralee? “We’re not overly happy, to be fair about it. We started well, which we were happy with, but we lost our way for probably 20 minutes in the first half. We stopped doing things, stopped working hard, and we can’t let that happen going forward. The goals killed the game, I think we were very fortunate to get the goal after half-time, and that knocked a bit of wind out of their sails.”

There’s also the possibility of an all-Cork final. The ‘Green’ will face Skibbereen Community School (3.30pm). Maurice O’Connell will return from injury to boost Tralee prospects. “Skibbereen are very good opposition, they will be tricky. If we don’t turn up on the day fully tuned, we can forget about it,” stressed the Tralee CBS supremo.

Then the ‘Sem’ come face to face with Hamilton High School Bandon (5.30pm). “We just need to focus on ourselves. All we can ask of the boys now is to put in a good performance,” stated Cronin.