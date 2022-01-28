Mourneabbey on full alert: 'They are waiting since 2019 to have another go at us'

Cork and Mourneabbey manager Shane Ronayne is expecting nothing less than his club’s toughest test against Kilkerrin-Clonberne in the currentaccount.ie All-Ireland LGFA senior football club championship final.

Regaining their county title was one thing but the commanding fashion in which Mourneabbey defeated the Banner (Clare), Ballymacarbry (Waterford), Aherlow (Tipperary) and Dunboyne (Meath) to reach a sixth All-Ireland LGFA senior club final in seven years was telling.

Be it shutting down opposing attacks or scoring heavily at the opposite end, Mourneabbey have improved incrementally with every game. It is no secret that the All-Ireland champions are in rude health heading into their biggest challenge of the season.

“Ideally, you would like to have been tested a bit more but Mourneabbey can only beat what is in front of us,” manager Ronayne admitted.

“The good thing for us is the standard of training has been ferocious. Everyone is fighting for a spot. Girls are fighting to make the matchday 20. That’s been a huge thing for us all year. It shows with the impact we are getting off the substitutes bench now in every game.

“Our performance in the semi-final win over Dunboyne was excellent. I thought we controlled that game. Maybe from the outside and with the final score (6-17 to 0-5) it mightn’t have appeared like a tough match. They had the ball for long spells though and it took a huge effort to make sure we won.

“We have been making progress every day even though there are still a few things we need to iron out. Hopefully, we can get our biggest performance of the year against Kilkerrin-Clonberne and get the job done.”

Mourneabbey manager Shane Ronayne celebrates the county final win last November. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

The manner in which Willie Ward’s side dug deep to see off Donaghmoyne (2-8 to 0-8) in the penultimate round will give the Connacht champions heart. Kilkerrin-Clonberne agonisingly lost to a last-minute Laura Fitzgerald point in the All-Ireland final three years ago. The Galway club has been waiting patiently for another crack off Mourneabbey since that fateful day.

“They are waiting since 2019 to have another go at us so this is going to be Mourneabbey’s biggest test,” Ronayne added.

“Had we lost that game by a point then we would have been as disappointed as they were. Watching their semi-final, Kilkerrin-Clonberne were very good against a seasoned Donaghmoyne team who know how to win. Kilkerrin-Clonberne are there as long as we are trying to win All-Ireland finals and are no doubt gunning for revenge.

“If our girls aren’t ready and steeling themselves to meet their challenge then the cup will be going back to Galway. That’s because they are such a good team and have quality players all over the pitch. We believe we are ready to meet that challenge and, as long as we perform, it is going to take a very good Kilkerrin-Clonberne performance to beat us.”

One of the most positive aspects of Mourneabbey’s 2022 campaign is the depth of their panel. The North Cork club no longer relies on Doireann or Ciara O’Sullivan for the bulk of their scores and now have numerous impact players to call upon elsewhere on the pitch or from the substitutes bench.

THREE KEY BATTLES Eimear Meaney v Ailish Morrissey Eimear Meaney is enjoying one of her best seasons in a Mourneabbey jersey. Anchoring the North Cork club’s full-back line, she has helped Mourneabbey concede a paltry 1-18 in their last three championship outings. She completed an excellent marking job on Meath inter-county star Emma Duggan in Mourneabbey’s semi-final victory over Dunboyne. The Cork defender may be detailed to curb another dangerous inter-county forward’s influence, Galway’s Ailish Morrissey, who scored 0-4 in Kilkerrin-Clonberne’s semi-final win over Donaghmoyne. Laura Fitzgerald v Aisling Costello Corner-back Aisling Costello and her Kilkerrin-Clonberne defenders will have their hands full attempting to quieten a Mourneabbey forward-line that includes Doireann O’Sullivan, Ciara O’Sullivan, and Ellie Jack. Yet the Galway side’s hardest task may well be marking this year’s All-Ireland championship’s most prolific goal-scorer. Laura Fitzgerald is coming off a four-goal salvo against Dunboyne and back-to-back hat-tricks before that. Ten goals in three games means Fitzgerald is going to test Aisling Costello and Kilkerrin-Clonberne’s resolve from the off. It should make for a fascinating battle. Bríd O’Sullivan v Nicola Ward Twin sister of team-mate Louise, Nicola Ward will be the Kilkerrin-Clonberne player most eager to make her presence felt. The Galway inter-county player was injured early on in her club’s 2019 All-Ireland final defeat to Mourneabbey, and could only watch as Laura Fitzgerald kicked over the winning point. This year she means business, and scored both Kilkerrin-Clonberne’s goals in the penultimate-round 2-8 to 0-8 win. So expect Bríd O’Sullivan to track Ward’s movements after the Mourneabbey captain’s impressive effort in thwarting Meath star Vikki Wall in her previous outing.

Ronayne has been in charge of plenty of talented Mourneabbey teams in the past but is the 2022 edition the strongest group he has ever worked with?

“I think it is. It probably is the strongest panel that we have ever had because some of our younger players coming through are very good footballers. Some of the younger players have matured while some of our older players have picked up a lot of experience.

“I think, most importantly of all, the players are really enjoying their football. They seem very content and are expressing themselves a lot more out on the field.

“We have progressed from being very defensively solid to marrying both our defence and attack. Those traits are both working in tandem and why, I believe, Mourneabbey is looking better than we have ever done over the last few years. That’s down to the players being comfortable in what they are doing and more comfortable in what I’m asking them to do.

“One thing we asked for at the start of the year was players not starting games to come on and make an impact. I didn’t want anyone coming on just looking to get a few minutes here and there.

“That’s been a huge thing for us this year. The players are hugely experienced and know what they are facing into. Come Saturday, it is only natural that they will be nervous but I didn’t sense any nerves at all over the past two weeks. The players are focussed on exactly what we want them to do.”

KILKERRIN-CLONBERNE: L Murphy; A Costello, S Gormally, C Costello; S Fahy, N Ward, C Dunleavy; S Divilly, H Noone; O Divilly, L Ward (capt.), L Noone; E Noone, C Miskell, A Morrissey.

MOURNEABBEY: M O’Sullivan; A O’Sullivan, E Meaney, K Coakley; A Ryan, M O’Callaghan, E Jack; E Coakley, N O’Sullivan; E Harrington, R O’Sullivan, B O’Sullivan (capt.); C O’Sullivan; D O’Sullivan, L Fitzgerald.