Water break removal won’t have impact, insists Conor Laverty

Kilcoo’s Conor Laverty doesn’t expect the end of water breaks will have much impact on players.

The one-minute stoppage in the middle of each half was done away with this week and Laverty would have an added interest as Down’s U20 manager.

But ahead of the Down and Ulster champions’ All-Ireland SFC semi-final with St Finbarrs, he doesn’t believe their absence will matter a lot to those within the white lines.

“I don’t think as players it’ll affect much. It was a benefit for some teams, other teams didn’t really mind it. If you look at Limerick hurlers, they were the masters at using it to their benefit. Some games it worked, some games it didn’t.

“It’ll just be back to what we’ve known all our lives now and it’ll just be up to getting key messages onto the pitch during games instead of relying on that water break.”

Asked about Martin McHugh’s comments that Gaelic football is becoming tedious and turning into rugby league, Laverty took a counter view. “I’m not big into all the changes and trying to reform it. If I go to watch a team who have set up against an opposition who are probably better than them, and they set up in a way to try and contain them, I think that’s intriguing. And then I would love to go and watch Dublin and Mayo where it’s thrown in and it’s all out at it.

“Adaptability, coaching-wise, and being able to change and see things for what they are – I understand some people say games are maybe defensive, but I think it’s a brilliant asset of a team and a coach to be adaptable to whatever challenges are put in front of them. Otherwise you’re just a one-trick pony, you’re probably not going to be successful that way.”