Christy O'Connor: A prayer for the preservation of the marquee forward

In BT Sport’s excellent documentary on Glenn Hoddle, one of the defining themes running throughout the programme was Hoddle’s frustration at only being capped 53 times by England.

At one stage, Hoddle sat down on a park bench beside his former English team-mate Peter Reid to discuss why that number wasn’t higher. Hoddle was the most gifted midfielder of his generation, a sublime technical player who would have been adored in the modern game, but he was totally underappreciated in England outside of his club Tottenham Hotspur.

Reid believed that if Hoddle was French, Spanish, or Italian, that he’d have been valued far more. “Yeah, I think I would have had more than 53 caps,” replied Hoddle. “The emphasis in all those countries was technical. England didn’t trust the creative player enough. They were suspicious of that type of player. They were always looking at what they can’t do rather than what they can do for the team.”

Hoddle was a creative genius frustrated in a basic 4-4-2 system. The one game he played with England in the number 10 position was his best performance for his country; in an away European qualifier against Hungary in 1983, Hoddle scored one goal and set up two more.

Yet Hoddle never played behind the front two again. He would have got a lot more game-time if he had changed his approach, but Hoddle paid a heavy price for sticking to his principles, which meant he was always perceived as a luxury player.

Later in the documentary, Hoddle spoke to Arsène Wenger — who managed Hoddle at AS Monaco — about that definition. “The luxury player,” Wenger said, “is the one who can’t see the pass, or who gives the ball away.”

Players are far better protected now by referees than they were in Hoddle’s time, but there is far more opportunity for creative geniuses to flourish. All elite modern team sports teams are far more technically and tactically advanced but, while Gaelic football has gone down that route, the same scope for individual forward brilliance and creativity no longer exists.

Andy Moran recently referred to that topic in an interview on Off The Ball. Moran was speaking in a Mayo context, where he said that the county’s modern tradition was disposed more towards producing hard-working and athletic players than more aesthetically talented and natural finishers.

“I do think we have always struggled with the young guy at 14 who might just come in and say, ‘I just want to score’,” said Moran. “All of a sudden then that fella might not make U16 or minor squads because he’s not doing the tackling and the workrate. We lack that killer.

“In Mayo, we don’t produce those players. We don’t like the guy who might think a tiny bit differently, who might see not in a straight line, but who might go around the corner. (Ciarán) McDonald was the key one. Ciarán might not have been the easiest to handle at times throughout his playing career but as a coach you have to find a way to get the best out of him. Do we have to get the team to move around him a bit more? There is definitely a route around that.”

Those routes though, are becoming harder to negotiate. There will always be room for the forward with a spark of genius, but that attacking flame is much harder to fan now in such a claustrophobic environment.

“Coaches are always looking for creative players but there just isn’t the same opportunity for expressionism that there was in the past,” says Declan O’Sullivan, the former Kerry player. “Seven or eight years ago, there was two or three of those roles within a team, which meant there were five or six positions in a panel for that type of a player.

“Now at most, you have one position on a team where you can give a player a small bit of latitude where you’ll cover for him because he gives you that little bit extra. So that means then you might have two players like that on your squad, which means that managers are not looking, or seeking to develop, as many of those players anymore.”

The great contradiction is that while players have never been more skillful, and the game has never been more high-scoring, the magician forwards are becoming even more of a rare breed. David Clifford is the obvious exception. He is a once-in-a-generation talent, but most counties now are more focused on collective cohesion than individual brilliance.

“Managers now are making their players like robots, but I can understand why,” says Martin Daly, the former Clare player. “Everyone has a role. When I’m coaching our team (the Lissycasey minors) I tell them to make sure they’re in a scoring position before they shoot, to be disciplined in holding possession before kicking from a crazy angle. So, the player who might be able to curl the ball over from that ridiculous angle is being completely discouraged from even trying it.

“Even the players from the top counties are afraid to try stuff. They know that if they don’t do every single thing by the book, that they could lose their place because there is probably a conveyor belt of players behind them who can come in and do a similar job.

“The flair is being taken away by fear. The flair players are gone. You have Clifford but who else is out there? Who else do you see trying something out of the ordinary.”

Daly was a brilliant player, but he also had that maverick talent that marked him apart. When Clare played Tipperary in the 2000 Munster semi-final in the Gaelic Grounds, he scored one of the most audacious points ever seen in championship football.

After taking a pass from Peadar McMahon just outside the square, Daly was bottled up by Tipp goalkeeper Philly Ryan, while there were three Tipp defenders either converging on Daly or behind Ryan. Daly turned back, dropped the ball behind him and back-heeled it over the bar.

“What was the name of that goalkeeper, (René) Higuita was it?” asked the late Jimmy McGee in his TV commentary, which was a reference to the Colombian goalkeeper’s famous scorpion kick against England. “What a cheeky score. Eat your heart out Dennis Bergkamp.”

Daly had tried it a couple of times before in challenge games against Portlaoise and Mayo, but it was more in a passing context. “I knew if I turned and tried to shoot that I’d be blocked down,” says Daly. “It was easier to try and back-heel it over, but you can’t try and do that stuff anymore.

“Our game has changed, but players probably don’t think about it anymore because that kind of stuff is taken away from them at training. Everything is so structured during the session now.

“When I was training I’d always be up to some bit of devilment. I’d try to flick the ball over a fella’s head, sidestep it or just do something different. When you do it in training and it comes off, then you have the confidence to try it on a given day in a competitive match. But now you wouldn’t even try it at training, never mind in a match. It’s been taken from players because it’s nearly frowned upon. That freedom to express yourself is totally gone.”

And yet the 2021 championship was one of the highest scoring in history. Much of modern Ulster football has been defined by blanket defending and low-scoring dogfights but this year’s provincial campaign was a gloried shootout. When Donegal scored 2-25 in their opening championship game against Down, their 27 scores was a new record in an Ulster championship game.

After Armagh and Monaghan played out an absolute classic semi-final, the brilliant Twitter handle ‘GAA Stats’ revealed that the 56 points was a record score for an Ulster senior championship game. It was the eighth highest score ever in the football championship.

There were only four goal-less games in the championship, which was the lowest rate since the 2002 championship.

So what changed? Forwards individual movement improved because it had to, but forwards were also playing in more conventional positions. Football has effectively become a counter-attacking game but there was a greater structure to attacking play in 2021 from teams having more interchanging attackers.

Most of the top coaches have studied soccer’s gegenpressing, which led to more turnovers and scoring opportunities higher up the field. More advanced statistical data and data analytics also shows where, and how, teams can hurt the opposition the most.

Football has become a more utilitarian game now, where half-backs are nearly as valued as forwards from a scoring perspective. “From a coaching viewpoint you have to have more rounded players because the game has become more rounded,” says Declan O’Sullivan.

“Of course, you want to put the skillful fellas in a position where they can be finishers and spend most of their time in the scoring area. But, at various points of the game, depending on the scoreboard or the clock, they’re going to have to get involved in the other stuff as well.

“It’s more now about systems and guys taking on information and playing roles and being flexible and interchangeable. What do you value as a coach? Coaches and managers are looking for players they can trust, who will play the team game.”

Young players are exposed to more information than ever now, across all sports. Man City and Liverpool have some brilliant attacking players but they are still expected to work as hard as anyone else to press high and win the ball back as quickly as possible.

“No matter how talented you are, if you’re not playing the team game, are you more detrimental than helpful to the side?” asks O’Sullivan, who is Kerry U20 manager. “In the past, you had more latitude and freedom to try a few things as a forward, but roles were more defined and there is much more expected of those players now.

“The player who is waiting around to show his class, the team aren’t waiting for it. The team needs to keep turning over. The system is so interchangeable that no team is relying on one player, which means the top teams are more consistent now.”

The move to a more ultra-defensive game in the early part of the last decade marked the decline of the inside marquee forward. “We were all guilty in how the game went so defensive and the marquee forwards definitely suffered,” says Derry manager Rory Gallagher, who was Jim McGuinness’s right-hand man when Donegal won the 2012 All-Ireland.

As the game continued to evolve, defenders were doing as much scoring as some forwards. In many cases, defenders were targeting marquee forwards rather than the other way around; they were trying to expose those forwards’ defensive frailties by repeatedly putting them on the back-foot by charging down the field.

“Tom Brady (NFL Hall of Fame quarter-back) is a brilliant attacker but he never has to defend,” says Gallagher. “In my time as a player, there was a 90% focus on what you were good at and a 10% focus on what you did without the ball.

“That has flipped massively now, but a coach’s responsibility is to see the good in players, to work with them and to get the most out of them. You have to make those players aware of what is expected off them, but you have to put faith in them too.”

Darren McCurry, who ended as the 2021 football championship’s top scorer from play, was a prime example. McCurry was always a streaky player, but he finally married his outrageous talent with consistency.

Darren McCurry of Tyrone celebrates at the final whistle of the 2021 All-Ireland final. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The laboratory conditions were different under a new management and McCurry benefitted from Tyrone’s more direct kicking style for much of the season. Tyrone did change more to a running game after the league semi-final hammering in Killarney, but McCurry was still mostly played in the same position, as opposed to a deeper, rotating, foraging role under Mickey Harte.

McCurry always had the confidence to try something different. And the Tyrone management invested that faith in McCurry to be different. “Clifford is a one-off, but McCurry showed there is room for those forwards and they should be encouraged more,” says Gallagher. “The game has changed, but I still think 2021 also showed football is becoming more open. I think more of those marquee forwards are going to come back.” Hopefully.