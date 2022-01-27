Clare's modern messiah geared up for meeting with Banner God John Maughan

Qualities that have benefitted Munster Rugby and the Cork hurlers in recent seasons will be at the disposal of the Clare senior footballers this Sunday as they start out of their sixth successive season in Division 2 of the National Football League.

Sports psychologist Cathal Sheridan is one of two new additions to manager Colm Collins’ backroom team for 2022, with the 35-times capped Munster rugby player coming in as a performance coach, having previously served as mental skills coach with the province before linking up with the Cork senior hurlers last year during their run to the All-Ireland final.

“All the time you are trying to get better,” says Collins, “and we always try and add something new to it every year and improve things in some shape or form. During Covid it was a bit more difficult to do that, but this year in getting Cathal on board for performance and Gráinne Travers for nutrition, we have managed to get exceptional people.”

These tweaks and additions come as Collins embarks on his ninth season in charge, to further embellish his status as the longest-serving senior inter-county football manager with the same county.

The Kilmihil-native is already geared up for what he expects to be the most competitive Division 2 since Clare moved up to the second tier after beating Kildare in the Division 3 decider in 2016.

“I always think that Division 2 is strong,” he says, “but this year it will be particularly strong. All the teams in it are very competitive. There are no soft touches. In Division 1 there’s always one or two teams that might struggle, but it’s different in Division 2. However, you don’t worry about those things — it’s the old cliché of a game at a time. It’s the only way to approach it.”

That’s Offaly in Cusack Park on Sunday in a game given an added dimension by the fact that the Faithful County’s manager John Maughan will be returning to Clare 30 years after he led the Banner County to 1992 Munster championship glory.

“John Maughan is a God here in Clare,” says Collins “and all the players who would have played with him have immense time for him and rightly so.

“John has as many friends in Clare as he has anywhere, so they’ll all be there on Sunday.

“We know that Offaly are a serious side with John in charge of them and if that wasn’t enough they’ve now brought in Tomás Ó Sé to make it a complete dream team altogether. With the existing players and younger players coming through they have the backbone of a really good side.

“Niall McNamee seems to be getting better with age — he’s a class player and they have strong players all over the pitch. They’ve been competitive wherever they’ve gone, so it’s going to be a tough start.”

Clare, however, are buoyed by their own stellar record in Division 2 over five seasons in which they claimed some notable victories against the likes of Cork, Kildare and Down, as well as against Tipperary and Cavan before both of those counties launched themselves into successful Munster and Ulster championship-winning campaigns in 2020.

Clare confidence also comes from Collins having virtually a full hand to pick from for this opening contest of the seven-match campaign, in contrast to last season when the team was hit by the retirements of former captains Gary Brennan and Gordon Kelly, while All-Star nominee Jamie Malone’s season lasted only four minutes after he pulled up injured in the league opener against Laois.

“I think we have an exceptional panel of players,” says Collins, “and on their day they’re a match for everybody. Conall Ó hAiniféin is the only real starter who has pulled out because of work commitments. Everybody else is back. Jamie Malone is back with us. It has been a long trek for Jamie, but he was back with the club and doing very well.

“We’re happy, very happy to see the likes of David Tubridy and Cathal O’Connor back. They are a tremendous influence around the place. They are exceptional people and a real positive influence on the group and the kind of people that you really want to hang onto. As long as they want to be there it’s great to have them. It’s a great boost. With the players we have, hopefully we’ll bring our A-game on Sunday and start with a win.”