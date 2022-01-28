Mourneabbey vs Kilkerrin-Clonberne: Rematch of classic the perfect end to season

Mourneabbey versus Kilkerrin-Clonberne is the perfect conclusion to this year’s currentaccount.ie All-Ireland LGFA senior football club championship.

Two of the best club teams in the country have followed similar paths to Saturday's final in Birr (1pm). Mourneabbey and Kilkerrin-Clonberne emerged unscathed from their respective county championships and improved with each provincial outing before reaching the last four.

There, the North Cork club sent a timely reminder of their capabilities with a 6-17 to 0-5 trouncing of Leinster champions Dunboyne. At the same juncture, Kilkerrin-Clonberne proved too strong for Monaghan’s Donaghmoyne, albeit by a tighter margin of

2-8 to 0-8.

There is plenty of history between this year’s finalists as they previously met in the 2019 All-Ireland decider. There, the Cork and Galway representatives produced an instant classic at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Neither side gained the upper hand until Laura Fitzgerald struck the winning point 20 seconds from the end.

Mourneabbey’s elation at claiming a second consecutive All-Ireland contrasted sharply with their opponents’ heartbreak at coming close, but not close enough, to dethroning the champions.

2019 All-Ireland final matchwinner Laura Fitzgerald is enjoying a terrific individual campaign this year. The corner-forward has netted 10 goals in her last three outings, including a brace of hat-tricks prior to finding the net on four occasions in the win over Dunboyne.

“I don’t really want to be reminded of them (goals),” Fitzgerald said.

“I’m just happy to be the one at the end of the moves, to be honest. Those moves start with Méabh (O’Sullivan) in goal so, hopefully the pattern will continue in the All-Ireland final but it took a massive team performance to get over Dunboyne.

“We had to train over Christmas, something we weren’t used to compared to previous years. Everyone put in a savage effort. So, to see a complete performance like that on All-Ireland semi-final day will lift us something fierce going into the final.

Chloe Miskell of Kilkerrin-Clonberne is tackled by Maire O'Callaghan of Mourneabbey during the 2019 All-Ireland final. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

“To get a score like that (6-17) was one thing but the effort our backs put in as well as the marking job Bríd O’Sullivan did on Vikki Wall was unreal. Some of Bríd’s tackles were as good as scores. So, the pressure is on the forwards if Bríd and the others are doing things like that further out the field. I’m just happy the whole team delivered the performance Shane (Ronayne) was looking for.”

Whatever about their scoring prowess, Mourneabbey’s ability to snuff out opposing attacks has been their most impressive feature in 2022. Shane Ronayne’s side held Dunboyne to 0-5, Aherlow to 0-8 and Ballymacarbry to 1-5 after conceding 3-5 to the Banner. Bottom line, this is a much improved Mourneabbey defence.

Unsurprisingly, revenge for their 2019 defeat has been mentioned numerous times during Kilkerrin-Clonberne’s build-up.

Yet, an experienced panel is not letting that narrative distract them from attempting to finally get one over their great rivals. This will be the clubs’ fourth clash in seven years with the Connacht title-holders yet to register a win.

Make no mistake, Willie Ward’s side is packed with enough inter-county talent to overcome three-in-a-row chasing Mourneabbey. Kilkerrin-Clonberne came through a tough test in overcoming Donaghmoyne and will look to three sets of sisters: Nicola and Louise Ward, Olivia and Siobhan Divilly plus Eva, Hannah, and Lynsey Noone for inspiration.

Mourneabbey are equally fortunate to call upon experienced sisters Méabh, Róisín, Doirean, and Ciara O’Sullivan. Importantly, this year, the North Cork club no longer rely on the aforementioned quartet, Eimear Meaney, Ciara O’Callaghan, or Bríd O’Sullivan to get them out of trouble.

That is because Shane Ronayne and his management team have nurtured the talents of an emerging group of players. Ellie Jack, Kathryn Coakley, Anna Ryan, Eimear Harrington, and Deirdre Cronin may not be household names but have helped bolster the All-Ireland champions’ panel.

So, Mourneabbey will start as favourites to capture their third national senior club title but are expecting a ferocious battle from a Kilkerrin-Clonberne side desperate to rebound from their 2019 heartache. The Cork and Munster champions may not have been properly tested en route to this final but a terrific defence, experienced core and in-form forward line should see Mourneabbey emerge victorious.