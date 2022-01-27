Jason Doherty returns in strong Mayo team for Donegal league opener

Jason Doherty will make his first appearance in almost two and a half years for Mayo in Sunday's Allianz National Football League opener against Donegal — his last game was also against Donegal in the Super 8s in 2019.
Mayo manager James Horan has named a strong team with nine players that started last year's All-Ireland Football Final against Tyrone listed to start.
Castlebar Mitchell's Donnacha McHugh makes his league debut at centre-back while Knockmore's Aiden Orme makes his first start at centre-forward.
Lee Keegan will make his 130th league and championship appearance this Sunday.
The team will be captained by Stephen Coen Hollymount/Carramore.
Regulars Aidan O'Shea, Brendan Harrison, Michael Plunket, Bryan Walsh and Jordan Flynn are all named amongst the substitutes. Newcomers Sam Callinan, Ruairí Keane, Frank Irwin and Pearse Ruttledge are also named on the bench.
The game will be live on TG4.
R Hennelly; L Keegan, S Coen, 4. P O’Hora; P Durcan, D McHugh, E Mc Laughlin; C O’ Shea, C Loftus; F McDonagh, A Orme, D O Connor; T Conroy, J Doherty, R O’Donoghue
Subs: R Byrne, S Callinan, B Harrison, M Plunkett, R Keane, A O’ Shea, J Flynn, P Ruttledge, B Walsh, P Towey, F Irwin