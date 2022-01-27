Corn Uí Mhuirí: Skibbereen CS and Hamilton High forging new football paths

When it comes to GAA in schools, many of the principles that contribute to success in the classroom are the same as those that bring success on the field.

It’s all about good people coming together and working hard to create an environment that empowers students to excel. It’s no surprise then, that both Skibbereen Community School and Hamilton High School of Bandon are the type of schools that enable such an environment to blossom.

It has seen both schools reach the semi-final of the Corn Uí Mhuirí for the first time in their history, though the Skibbereen school can draw on the rich heritage of St Fachtna’s De La Salle that was one of the three schools in the town, along with Mercy Heights and Rossa College, that amalgamated back in 2016 to form SCS.

Colman O’Driscoll, who will be on the line with David Whelton when Skibb face Tralee CBS in Mallow tomorrow, explains how the foundations have been lain.

“Our principal, Don O’Mahony, and our deputies, Tom Foley and Diarmuid Ó Donabháin, are brilliant and they give us great support, as they do with all sports in the school. Anything we’ve looked for, we’ve got it, and all of the other teachers, and the whole school community are behind the team and behind football in the school for the lads and the ladies.

“There’s Trojan work being done and we have a lot of people involved across the board over the last number of years. Maurice Moore (who served with Keith Ricken in his successful stint with the Cork U20s) is with the U14s, Eoin Daly coaches the U16s, while Ella Ryan and Anna Ward train the U16½ Junior Ladies team who are in the Munster semi-final against Coláiste Choilm.

“David Whelton from Castlehaven began in the school last year and he took the senior team with me and GDAs James McCarthy and Paudie Crowley give us great support. We’ve great facilities. The pitch is top class, we’ve done a bit of fundraising for gym equipment and there’s a great hall here too. We’re also surrounded by great clubs; O’Donovan Rossa, Castlehaven, Ilen Rovers, Tadhg MacCárthaighs, Clann na nGael, KIlmacabea, and we’ve one player from Clonakilty too; they’re all making a great contribution to the panel, across the board, at all levels.”

It’s a similar story for John O’Sullivan, 30 odd miles east of Skibb, as his Hamilton High School of Bandon tackle the aristocrats from St Brendan’s Killarney in the other semi-final.

“There’s always been a tradition here, we won an All-Ireland hurling title in 1993 and a football one in 2005 and since then it’s been a combination of a good foundation set by older teachers, a bit of enthusiasm from younger teachers, increased numbers, and a good bunch of students coming through with great ability. Management here are very supportive of the games too.

“The lads absolutely love playing for the school, there’s a fierce spirit about it that’s reflected in the team’s never- say-die attitude. The local clubs are very supportive too, with giving us time with their players and giving us access to their facilities.

“The clubs do all the slog, really. We just get the players and do our best at putting together the team and adding a bit to what’s already being done.”

The present is bright for the Hammies, but O’Sullivan is cognisant of both the past and the future as the school aspires to cater for the holistic needs of its pupils. “This is our fourth year getting to the quarter-final stage of the Corn Uí Mhuirí and this is our first year that we’ve got past it, so that’s been a big hurdle for us. The hurlers paved the way when they got to the Harty semi-final back in 2014 and that just showed that we’re capable of competing at that level, and even getting to that stage.

“We want to be promoting both games heavily and drawing students in because of that and we obviously have a very good academic record too. We recently fundraised to build an AstroTurf facility in the school, and this is all to do with promoting health, PE, and well-being within the school, but as well to promote the GAA too.”