Bill Maher: Tipp football must rebuild from the front

Bill Maher has admitted that putting together a brand new forward unit will be one of the key challenges for Tipperary in the Allianz Football League.

The 2020 Munster champions have lost Brian Fox to retirement while former All-Star Michael Quinlivan, Emmet Moloney, and Padraic Looram have all opted out for this season.

That’s four of the six starting forwards from last July’s Munster championship clash with Kerry, while Colin O’Riordan, who starred in the 2020 attack, returned to Australia after that landmark campaign.

Maher, best known as a hard running wing-back, could now feature in attack himself, though boss David Power has several more positions in the forward line to fill too.

“Michael has been an All-Star, Brian Fox has probably been Tipperary’s best footballer over the last 10, 13 years, for however long he has played,” said Maher.

“Not alone are they going to be tough to replace on the field but they’ll be tough to replace in the dressing-room because they were big characters and leaders.

“You can be sure that the 19-, 20-, 21-year-olds that are coming in this year would have benefited so much from just having them around.

“I suppose the issue that we’re going to have is trying to mould them into players that can replace those lads that have left.

“I think we have the basis of a lot of good players that have come in. They’re young and it will take them a while to find their feet in inter-county football, so obviously it will take time to see if they’re up to the standard, but I do think, from the early signs I’ve seen, and from the couple of lads I’ve played with over the last year or two, that they will no doubt make a step up this year.

“It mightn’t necessarily be like for like, that we’ll get another Brian Fox or another Michael Quinlivan — I don’t know if that’s possible — but there are definitely four or five players there that can raise the standard and maybe together they might play as a better team overall or we might get something different from them. That’s what I’d hope for but time will tell.”

Maher, twice an All-Ireland semi-finalist with Tipp in 2016 and 2020, is hoping for a big bounce back this year after slipping down to Division 4.

The hangover from their 2020 Munster triumph was severe as Tipp suffered relegation from Division 3 and a heavy Championship defeat to Kerry. Just 14 months after winning that Munster title in Killarney, and 13 since contesting an All-Ireland semi-final at Croke Park, Tipp will head to Fraher Field on Sunday to open their Division 4 account against Waterford.

“We’ve been written off for a while because of those players [being unavailable] and two, because we’re down in Division 4 and some players would have that in our heads that we’ve brought us down here so we have to bring us back up,” said Maher.

“Our motivation is, all the good football that has gone on over the last couple of years, especially for the older lads, that we can’t leave it at Division 4. We’re trying to go out as high as we can.

“Our main motivation would be that, it would probably be under the umbrella of the perception of our team maybe taking a step or two down, to get us back up to a higher level and then maybe with the younger lads that they might get a bit more success at underage and give another kick-start for Tipperary football. That would be the long-term goal. Those are our main motivations.”