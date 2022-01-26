Leinster GAA and LGFA announce 'historic' provincial final double header

On Saturday, May 28, both the men's and women's finals will take place at Croke Park.
On Saturday, May 28, both the men's and women's Leinster football finals will take place at Croke Park.

Wed, 26 Jan, 2022 - 19:17
Joel Slattery

The Leinster Council and their LFGA counterparts will host a "historic" provincial final double-header in May, the organisations have announced.

All four men's provincial finals will take place over the same weekend with the Leinster and Munster finals on the Saturday before the Connacht and Ulster deciders the following day.

"Leinster GAA and Leinster LGFA are delighted to announce that on Saturday May 28 both Leinster Senior Football Finals will take place in Croke Park," a joint statement said.

"This will be a historic day as the two Provincial Finals share a venue for the first time."

Leinster Council chairman Pat Teehan explained that the "dates coincided perfectly".

“We are only too delighted to co-host our Provincial Final with the Leinster LGFA," he said.

"When Leinster LGFA made the request for a double-header it was one, we were happy to facilitate. We look forward now, to what will be a great day of exposure for both codes”.

Also expressing their delight at the announcement was Úachtarain Leinster President of Leinster LGFA Trina Murray said she is looking forward to the occasion with “delight and anticipation".

"I would like to thank Leinster GAA, Chairperson, Pat Teehan for affording us this opportunity to play our Senior Final in Croke Park. It will be significantly and extensively appreciated by our players and supporters considering we have lived the past two years in uncertain and strange times. This news is positive and uplifting and we look forward to teaming up with Leinster GAA for what will be the highlight of our calendar year," she said.

