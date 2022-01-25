Letterkenny IT stun UCD to reach Sigerson Cup quarter-final

LyIT 0-7 UCD 0-6

Joel Bradley-Walsh scored an injury-time mark to ensure Letterkenny Institute of Technology eked past University of College Dublin to seal a last eighth berth in the Sigerson Cup.

On a night when Sigerson Cup came to Donegal, it went right down to the wire, with the Belfield college missing a free with the last kick of the game to force extra-time through Brian McLoughlin five minutes into injury time.

The biggest margin between the sides over the course of the hour was when the all-Donegal side led by two at the start of the second half, with Bradley-Walsh scoring the second of his four points on the night.

LyIT passed up on a number of opportunities and when Jason McGee hit the post with what looked like a routine 20-metre free, some might’ve felt it was going to be one of those nights. However, at the other end, UCD were having similar issues and Conor O’Donnell’s point put LyIT 0-2 to 0-1 ahead at the break.

UCD led only in the first half through a 45 from Aaron McClements and didn't manage to score from play till Brian McLoughlin popped over in the 47th minute.

Both sides were creating a decent number of chances, with finishing poor from both. Conor O’Donnell of LyIT and UCD’s Daire Cregg did provide an exception to that. McGee thought his free that put LyIT 0-6 to 0-5 up looked like the one, only for full-back Eoinn Harkin to level it for the visitors.

However, Bradley-Walsh was perhaps the one man on the field who was striking crisply and had scored 3-2 last week against UL. Undaunted, from the left hand side maybe 35 metres from goal, he kept his nerve to hit the winner with a marked ball in injury time.

Scorers for LyIT: J Bradley-Walsh (0-4, 2f, 1m), C O’Donnell (0-2), J McGee (0-1, 1f).

Scorers for UCD: B McLoughlin (0-2), D Cregg (1f) (0-2 each); A McClements ('45), E Harkin (0-1 each).

LyIT: E Maguire (Termon); D Dorrian (Milford), C Ward (St Eunan’s), K Tobin (St Eunan’s); C O’Donnell (Carndonagh), O Langan (St Michael’s), J Gallagher (Glenswilly), R O’Donnell (Milford), R McFadden (Termon); P Mogan (St Naul’s), J McGee (Cloughaneely), K Dunleavy (Glenswilly); J McSharry (Killybegs), J Bradley-Walsh (MacCumhaill’s), E Dowling (St Eunan’s).

Subs: A Gilhooley (MacCumhaill’s) for Gallagher (28); S Neary (Bonniconlon, Mayo) for McSharry (47); K McGroddy (Downings) for Dorrian (53).

UCD: E Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams); R O’Toole (Scotstown, Monaghan), E Harkin (Dunsany, Meath), P O’Keane (St Patrick’s, Wicklow); K Kennedy (Ballyboden St Enda’s), M O’ Connor (HWH Bunclody, Wexford), D Ryan (Sarsfields, Kildare); E Devine (Na Fianna, Meath), A McClements (Loughinisland, Down); J Mac Ceallabhuí (Naomh Conaill, Donegal), D Kennedy (Killygarry, Cavan), R McCormick (Warrenpoint, Down); D Cregg (Boyle, Roscommon), R Connellan (Athlone, Westmeath), B McLoughlin (Clane, Kildare).

Subs: C Mangan (Kilclonfert, Offaly) for McCormick (half-time); A Loughran (Aghagallon, Antrim) for Mac Ceallabhuí (47); C O’Reilly (Ballyboden St Enda’s) for Kennedy (47); M Corcoran (Geraldines, Louth) for Devine (57).

Referee: P Clarke (Cavan).