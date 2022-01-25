David Power hopes incoming talent can offset loss of experienced campaigners

Tipperary manager David Power has admitted his confidence took a hit following last year's surprise relegation to Division 4 of the Allianz League.

Power pointed to the team's 'terrible' relegation play-off performance against Longford in June as the low point of a difficult year that followed their remarkable Munster championship triumph in late 2020.

He'd began 2021 talking openly about wanting to make the step up to Division 2 but relegation was then followed by a 1-19 to 1-8 Munster championship defeat to Kerry, leaving little to take from the year.

Asked if his own confidence was dented, Power nodded.

"Absolutely," he said. "I suppose the big thing for me was the backroom team, we kind of stuck together but it was hard and probably the worst day was up in Longford. Being honest, we were just terrible. I was saying to myself, 'What the hell? What is happening? We go from the highs down in Cork of the Munster final to this'.

"That's not being disrespectful to Longford, it was just that we were terrible. We really did pick it up before Kerry in the Championship because if we didn't...and I know we got well beaten by Kerry but I thought we were very competitive against them for a good part of that game.

"If we had played like that (as against Longford) against Kerry, they'd have been running out of scores for the scoreboard. So that gave me hope that, yeah, okay...and look, at times you have to say that sport can be cruel.

"Over the last couple of months I'm kind of getting the energy back in terms of we are after getting new blood in and the big thing I see with this squad now is that there is definitely a hunger back and hopefully people will see that over the next couple of weekends but there is definitely a hunger back."

Just like Cavan, Tipp ended up suffering relegation to Division 4 immediately after their greatest triumph in decades.

"I think last year, and I have no problem taking the blame, after the Munster final win I think we were all getting excited in Tipp that we were going to get promoted out of Division 3 and look what happened, we ended up getting relegated to Division 4 so the big thing that we're going to be looking at this year is we'll be certainly taking absolutely no team for granted," said Power.

Tipp haven't been helped by the loss of key players, particularly in attack. Brian Fox has retired while former All-Star Michael Quinlivan, Emmet Moloney and Padraic Looram are unavailable this year. All four players started last summer's Munster championship defeat to Kerry so there are big holes to fill up front.

"There's a lot being made of we're down three or four players but look, I think there's a couple of good young players coming in as well," said Power, who was buoyed by the 1-7 scored by UCC's Sean O'Connor in the McGrath Cup tie against Limerick.

"He had a great U-20 Munster championship with Tipperary last year. He's still young and we have to just nurture him, he's still learning the game and look, I'd be hoping that he will definitely add scores over the league, definitely."

Despite beginning the season in Division 4, Tipp are on the kinder side of the Munster championship draw with Waterford - whom they play on Sunday - first up before a potential clash with Clare or Limerick to reach the provincial final.

The bigger picture for Power is that the provincial competitions should be done away with though that won't occur under the new GAA supported 'green' proposal for championship reform which will be voted on at Congress.

Under the green proposal, the status quo will effectively remain but with a new league element kicking in after the provincial competitions. "I think the provincial system is holding back what really needs to happen in football, that's what I'd be saying," said Power who favours a 'Champions League format' running throughout the summer months.