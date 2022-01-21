U21 glory at last for Dohenys

2020 Carbery U21A FC final: Skibbereen Dohenys 0-15 Castlehaven 2-8

Alan Brickley struck a late winner to secure U21 divisional glory for the Dohenys in this delayed championship final played on Sunday afternoon.

The Dohenys staged a dramatic finish with Cullen Barry and Brickley notching two late points to propel them to divisional glory.

Castlehaven led by three points at the interval 1-7 to 0-7 with a Donnacha Maguire goal in the 29th minute a key moment in the opening half.

Dohenys struck three successive points in the opening 11 minutes of the second half to level proceedings, but a goal from Robbie Minihane in the 45th minute restored the Haven’s three-point lead.

The Dohenys displayed their character as they again draw level by the 53rd minute. Kevin O’Donovan pointed to restore Castlehaven’s lead in the 57th minute, but the Dohenys rallied strongly with late points from Barry and Brickley helping them secure championship glory.

Scorers for Dohenys: C Barry (0-5 frees); K White (0-3 frees); A Brickley (0-3, 1 mark); B Murphy (0-2); C Kelleher, R Coakley (0-1 each).

Castlehaven: A Whelton (0-4, 3 frees); D Maguire, R Minihane (1-0 each), K O’Donovan (0-3); A Minihane (0-1).

DOHENYS: S Daly, C Kelleher, J Farrell, E Farrell, J Collins, D Collins, J Burke, C Barry, B Murphy, N O’Donovan, R Coakley, C Daly, K White, A Brickley, D Collins.

Subs: D Farrell for C Kelleher (33), A O’Donovan for C Daly (45), A Crowley for N O’Donovan (47).

CASTLEHAVEN: R Courtney, D O’Mahony, S Walsh, T Collins, O Collins, L O’Mahony, A O’Donoghue, A Whelton, M Limrick, F Collins, T Beare, S Browne, D Maguire. K O’Donovan, A Minihane.

Subs: R Minihane for T Beare (30), R Maguire for M Limrick (40), J Cahalane for O Collins (41), S Bohane for D Maguire (58).

Referee: Frank Quill (Bantry Blues).