Jordan Brick and Mossie O'Connor lead Kilmoyley to another historic win

Kilmoyley (Kerry) 2-15 Banagher (Derry) 1-12

It required a tremendous late fightback inspired by Jordan Brick and Mossie O’Connor, but Kilmoyley become the first Kerry hurling club to compete in an All-Ireland final, seeing off the gutsy challenge of a battling Banagher side in Bekan.

The Derry champions were trying to create their own piece of history as they were the first team from the county to win the Ulster IHC title and lived in the shadow of Slaughtneil at senior level, so they wanted to create their own headlines.

But Kilmoyley under the guidance of John Meyler had come through a tough Munster campaign beating Moyle-Templetuohy (Tipperary) and Dunhill (Waterford) before staging a late fightback in the Munster final against Cork's Courcey Rovers to force extra-time before going on to win in impressive fashion.

So Kilmoyley were short odds with the bookmakers to get past the Derry champions but they were put to the pin of the collars to beat a dogged Banagher side at the Connacht Centre of Excellence in Bekan.

After a very poor first half, in which Kilmoyley visibly labored, Banagher had out-battled and out-muscled the Kerry side who appeared be nervous and unable to cope with the hunger of a Derry side.

In fact, when Kilmoyley were awarded an eighth-minute penalty for a foul on David McCarthy, Daniel Collins saw his strike being well saved by Banagher keeper Darrell McDermott. However, a typical Mossie O’Connor goal on the first half water break saw Kilmoyley lead 1-2 to 0-3.

Playing against the wind they were struggling to create chances while Banagher were profligate at the other end with seven first wides. Two Jordan Brick points and Daniel Collins' only first-half score from a free, saw Kilmoyley lead 1-5 to 0-7 at the change of ends.

The Kerry champions had the wind in the second half but suffered a body blow as Steafan McCloskey struck for a well-taken Banagher goal and when Liam Eoin Campbell added a free 40 minutes into this contest Banagher had rocked the Kerry champions and led 1-8 to 1-5 and a shock looked very much on the cards.

But once Daniel Collins converted a long-range free in the 42nd minute the game took a dramatic twist and three unanswered points from Collins (two frees), saw Kilmoyley lead at the water break 1-9 to 1-8 and the pendulum had swung in the Kerry sides' favour.

Then two minutes after the break Kilmoyley substitute Dáire Nolan floated in a high centre that Mossie O’Connor contested with his marker and when the ball broke, O’Connor had slipped blindside of the defender and Mossie O’Connor did what he does best and flashed the ball to the Banagher net. Though Liam Eoin Campbell replied with a free, Kilmoyley and Jordan Brick were on fire and three more unanswered points from Collins and a superb effort from Brick had Kilmoyley six clear by the 54th minute and Banagher had Everest to climb and that was never going to happen.

Collins and Brick added three points as Banagher could only manage two frees from Tiernan McCloskey and one from play by McCloskey and the Derry sides brave effort had just come up short.

Unfortunately, the winners had influential full-forward Adrian Royle red-carded in the final minute and he may now miss his side’s historic trip to Croke Park in two weeks' time.

Scorers for Kilmoyley: D Collins (0-9, 6fs), M O’Connor (2-1), J Brick (0-4), P O’Connor (0-1).

Scorers for Banagher: S McCloskey (1-2), T McCloskey (4 fs), L Eoin Campbell (4 fs) (0-4 each); O McCloskey, S Murphy (0-1 each).

KILMOYLEY: JB O’Halloran; F McCarthy, C Savage, D Kennedy; R Collins, D Fitzell, T Murnane; M Flaherty, P O’Connor; K McCarthy, D Collins, D McCarthy; J Brick, A Royle, M O’Connor.

Subs: R Walsh for K McCarthy (37); D Nolan for D McCarthy (43).

BANAGHER: D McDermott, G Farren, R McCloskey, C McGilligan, N Farren, D McCloskey, M Lynch, O McCloskey, B Óg McGilligan; S Murphy, T McCloskey, C Lynch; L Eoin Campbell, S McCullagh, S McCloskey.

Subs: PJ McCloskey for C Lynch (41); T Moore for G Farren (41), P McCloskey for L Campbell (50).

Referee: Brian Keon (Galway).