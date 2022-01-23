TJ Reid's latest miracle: 'I had only one option which was to strike the ball as hard as I could'

"Pure delight," said TJ Reid, of the wonder free that saved Ballyhale Shamrocks in the dying seconds of their All-Ireland Club semi-final with St Thomas'.

🤯 Two points down to St Thomas'. Injury time up. It looks like Ballyhale are out. 🙌 And then, TJ Reid! pic.twitter.com/g3fQoormje

The Kilkenny kingpins trailed by two points with time almost up when Reid stood over a free outside the 21 and to the right of goal. And his ferocious effort pierced the crowded rearguard to break Galway hearts.

"I had only one option which was to strike the ball as hard as I could," Reid told TG4. "It went through a few bodies. Pure delight and relief.

“I asked the referee how much was left and he said 30 seconds, so I just said to myself I’ll have to hit this as hard as I could. Lucky enough it went in."

Reid pointed out it was the first free he'd converted in the game, save an earlier goal from a penalty that brought Shamrocks back into a game they'd struggled in for long periods.

“We’re relieved. Just seeing a few images St Thomas' players there with tears in their eyes. They fought us to the bitter end.

"We didn’t perform well as a team. We’d be very disappointed with that. But out of jail and looking forward to three weeks.

"I suppose we’re on the road a long time and for me the main ingredient is hunger. It wasn’t perfect today but the hunger was there the work ethic and the resilience to keep going,

It wasn’t pretty. I'm was sure the majority of us will be disappointed looking back that we didn’t perform.

"A little bit stale, a little bit rusty. But it’s down to st Thomas too, their workrate."