Ballygunner need to 'refocus and reset' ahead of All-Ireland final, says Darragh O’Sullivan

Ballygunner manager Darragh O’Sullivan believes his team have shown they are more than capable of playing winter hurling.

Speaking after their emphatic Munster final win over Kilmallock earlier this month, Philip Mahony mentioned the criticism levelled at the Waterford men having been bridesmaids on too many occasions.

O’Sullivan heard the same remarks but didn’t read much into them.

“People said that about us, I never felt that," he said after the All-Ireland semi-final win over Slaughtneil.

"We’re as hard-working a team as any other in the country, in my opinion, and the reality of it is when you come to winter hurling that’s what comes out.

“Some days, we didn’t win matches and other teams bet us and were better than us in bad conditions. Look at a day down in Dungarvan against Loughmore and a day like today, the surface today wasn’t really winter but it was very bumpy and that’s the reality of it.”

Cognisant that Ballygunner are stepping into the unknown next month, O’Sullivan says his team will prepare for the final the same as they did for the Kilmallock and Slaughtneil games.

“It’s something we have to be careful of because it’s something we have no experience of. I think we’ll do the same as we did for this game and the last game, we’ll treat the final as any other match. We’ll refocus, reset and we’ll go again.

It’s going to be a formidable challenge but it’s a brilliant position to be in. If you’re in them, you’ve got to win them in my opinion. It’s going to be really tough and something to really look forward to.”

O’Sullivan praised Pauric Mahony’s all-round game after the former Waterford captain surprisingly struck three consecutive frees wide before suggesting Billy O’Keeffe take over the responsibilities.

“Ah, you wouldn’t be worried about Pauric Mahony at all coming into a final, to be honest with you. I wouldn’t worry about any of the 27 lads that we have at the moment, I wouldn’t worry about one of them. Phenomenal bunch of guys, phenomenal character.

“Pauric came over (at the second water break) and said, ‘Lads, take me off the frees if you want, I’m after missing three.’ That’s a testament to Pauric Mahony. He said, ‘I’ve no bother hitting them but if you want Billy on them put Billy on them’. And the last free he won, the last two I think.

“Pauric Mahony is a lot more than a freetaker. He’s a phenomenal leader of this group. He missed a couple of frees but I guarantee you when we get the tackle count Pauric Mahony’s will be the highest of every single player on the field. That’s what Pauric Mahony brings to the table and what all the players bring. They all work savagely hard. Without that, we wouldn’t be anything, to be honest with you.”