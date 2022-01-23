Ballygiblin confident Darragh Flynn will be fit for All-Ireland final

Ballygiblin coach Ronan Dwane is optimistic Cork U20 All-Ireland winner Darragh Flynn will be available for the upcoming All-Ireland club JHC final at Croke Park in two weeks. Flynn suffered a leg injury before the Munster final that curtailed his involvement against Skeheenarinky.

He didn’t feature in their big semi-final win over Fullen Gaels at MW Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise.

“He has a fracture in a bone in his foot. He could have come on if we wanted him but we didn’t need him. Having not played, hopefully he will be better again in two weeks. We would be very hopeful he will be available for the final.

“Brian O’Gorman’s hamstring was a bit sore going into the match as well but he got through the game okay.” Ballygiblin eased to victory against the Manchester side, the goals courtesy of Colin English (2), substitute Aidan Donegan and Sean O’Sullivan. English’s first goal in the ninth minute set the mood. They led 1-12 to 0-1 at half-time.

“It was tricky when you are not too sure what to expect, you try to do a bit of homework on them but you are still a bit nervous.

“We got a great start playing with the wind. Colin (English) got the goal early and we tacked on some good scores. They dropped a man back and Mark (Keane) was free and he is very good in that role. At half-time we were in a very good position. Once we wouldn’t concede a goal, we were able to see it out.”

Dwane’s flowing locks are drawing a lot of attention these days.

“I can’t get the hair cut until the year is over so two weeks time in Croke Park, we might get it cut there,” he said with a laugh.

That day, Mooncoin will be in the opposite corner.

“They will be tough. They were there before against Mayfield in 2017. I was at that match, it was a great game. Mooncoin lost by a point and they have that experience.

“Having spoken to people who have been in All-Ireland club finals at home, the build-up is the best of it in ways. You are getting your day out, it would be great to win it. You have to enjoy it because realistically it is not going to come again.

“I’m absolutely delighted for the Ballygiblin/Mitchelstown area. They are phenomenal supporters.”

A view that was echoed by staunch captain Fionn Herlihy.

“The place is gone stone cracked. It is electric. You can see it around the field here. The whole community has got behind us, and it has gathered legs. The spectators are probably more excited than the players at the minute.

“We knew with the whole hoo-ha, we would have a big crowd today. It was a sea of red. Thank God they have got a stadium big enough for us now in Croke Park,” he quipped.

“Mooncoin are basically a senior outfit playing the junior grade. But we have workers all over the field, we are not reliant on one or two. We have a good balance. We pride ourselves on the fact we work hard and are hungry. We back ourselves and we have plenty of hurlers too. We know we will be underdogs but at the same time we can’t wait for it.”