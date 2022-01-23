Billy O’Keeffe inspires Ballygunner past spirited Slaughtneil challenge

Ballygunner 2-19 Slaughtneil 1-17

Billy O’Keeffe was the hero for Ballygunner as they secured a nervy passage to their first-ever All-Ireland SHC final.

O’Keeffe’s goals were massive for the Munster winners but it was he who calmed the side with late scores as Slaughtneil threatened a comeback in Parnell Park this afternoon.

Ballygunner led by eight seconds into the fourth quarter when Slaughtneil hit them for four on the bounce. O’Keeffe ended that trend and later matched a Cormac O’Doherty free before Dessie Hutchinson sent over a brace of points. Shane McGuigan landed a late goal to ramp up the tension but Kevin Mahony pointed at the other end to ease Ballygunner.

As he did at the outset of the first half, O’Keeffe poached a goal, on this occasion delivering the execution after the beaverish Kevin Mahony had made the run.

Ballygunner’s cushion was seven points at the second water break, 2-13 to 0-12, but could have been double digits but for Pauric Mahony inexplicably sending three consecutive frees wide just before the referee allowed for refreshments.

A view of a busy stand during the national anthem. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Two points down after three minutes, Slaughtneil were rocked by a fourth-minute goal when O’Keeffe made the most of Peter Hogan’s run and his shot was low enough to beat Oisín O’Doherty.

Two minutes later, Dessie Hutchinson almost finished off a slick Ballygunner move but Slaughtneil made the most of the let-off to score the next three points to settle their nerves, Brendan Rodgers an impressive figure spearheading the Ulster champions’ attack.

Ballygunner’s advantage was three at the first water break, 1-5 to 0-5, but they returned just three points in the second quarter as their shooting let them down. Some of the ball heading the way of Hutchinson and O’Keeffe inside was poor too with sweeper Gerald Bradley lapping it up.

Deservingly, Slaughtneil closed the gap to a point in the 27th minute when Sé McGuigan split the posts after Cormac O’Doherty had provided his first from play. However, Hutchinson finished out the half with a typical piece of class to make 1-8 to 0-9 in his team’s favour.

Scorers for Ballygunner: B. O’Keeffe (2-3, 0-1 free); D. Hutchinson, K. Mahony (0-4 each); P. Hogan (0-3); C. Sheahan, Pauric Mahony (frees) (0-2 each); M. Mahony (0-1).

Scorers for Slaughtneil: C. O’Doherty (0-7, 6 frees); B. Rodgers (0-4); B. Cassidy (0-3); Shane McGuigan (1-0); J. McGuigan (0-2); Sé McGuigan (0-1).

BALLYGUNNER: S. O’Keeffe; I. Kenny, B. Coughlan (j-c), T. Foley; S. O’Sullivan, Philip Mahony (j-c), R. Power; C. Sheahan, P. Leavey; M. Mahony, Pauric Mahony, P. Hogan; D. Hutchinson, K. Mahony, B. O’Keeffe.

SLAUGHTNEIL: O. O’Doherty; K. McKaigue, S. Cassidy, P. McNeill; G. Bradley; M McGrath, S. McGuigan, C. McAllister; C. O’Doherty (c), C. McKaigue; Sé McGuigan, J. McGuigan, M. McGuigan, B. Rodgers, B. Cassidy.

Subs: P. Kearney for S. Cassidy (51); J. Cassidy for M. McGuigan (53).

Referee: S. Stack (Dublin).