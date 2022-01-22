Jack O'Connor happy with his lot after Kerry brush Cork aside

Injured Kerry midfielder David Moran should be back in harness for the conclusion of the county’s Allianz League Division 1 campaign as manager Jack O’Connor has earmarked a March return for the 33-year-old.

Moran damaged his groin in the opening minutes of Kerins O’Rahillys’ Kerry SFC final defeat to Austin Stacks on December 5, with O’Connor earlier this month stating that the experienced midfielder would be sidelined “for a while”.

Following today’s 2-17 to 0-11 McGrath Cup final win, the manager provided an update on when Kerry supporters should expect to see the two-time All-Star back inside the whitewash.

“David has just started rehab. That was a nasty enough injury, that will take a while. You probably won't see David Moran until, I would say, March,” said O’Connor.

David Moran (left) looks on as Kerins O'Rahillys' teammate Tommy Walsh contests for a high ball with Austin Stacks' Joseph O'Connor and Greg Horan during the Kerry senior football final at Austin Stack Park last month. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

The manager does not expect half-back Mike Breen (hamstring) to be available for the county’s League opener away to Kildare on Sunday week, but said Dara Moynihan, who missed today’s game because of a quad injury, should be in contention for the trip to Newbridge.

O’Connor also confirmed that Joe O’Connor’s knee injury, sustained during Austin Stacks’ Munster Club final defeat to St Finbarr's last weekend, is not ACL related.

Reflecting on their successful McGrath Cup campaign, the Kerry manager singled out his defence for special praise.

“Happy with the day because any day you get 6,000-plus at a McGrath Cup game is a good day. It was a good lively game, particularly in the first-half, there was a good clip to it. We got a bit tired and maybe a bit sloppy in the second-half, but that is understandable enough because we trained hard through the McGrath Cup.

“Cork were very, very game and threatened at times. But I was happy enough with our defending. We kept them to 11 points and could have got a couple more scores ourselves, probably missed two or three goals.

“Anything you are doing in life, it is about confidence and a feeling of positivity and momentum, and I think we have a bit of that. There is a good feeling in the dressing-room. They are showing a tremendous attitude.

“They are really pushing each other and we are just trying to keep pushing the standard and see where that will take us.”