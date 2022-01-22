Michael Murphy heroics not enough for Donegal as Monaghan claim McKenna Cup

Nine points ahead at one point, Monaghan were grateful in the end to cling on
Michael Murphy heroics not enough for Donegal as Monaghan claim McKenna Cup

Donegal’s Peader Mogan and Monaghan’s Conor Boyle clash during the Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup final at Healy Park. Picture: INPHO/Lorcan Doherty

Sat, 22 Jan, 2022 - 19:47
Francis Mooney

Monaghan 1-11 Donegal 0-13 

O'Neill's Healy Park 

What looked like a runaway win finished in a nervy one-point margin, but it was enough to see Monaghan crowned Dr McKenna Cup champions for the first time in 19 years.

Nine points ahead, they had to dig deep to survive a Michael Murphy-inspired comeback at O’Neills Healy Park, and were grateful in the end to cling on.

Murphy came off the bench at half-time and swung the game in Donegal’s favour, hitting six points to drag his side back into the contest.

Monaghan defended in numbers and broke at pace, hitting the classic counter-attack goal after just four minutes as Ward collected Jack McCarron’s assist to rifle his shot past Rory Beggan.

Paddy McBrearty and Charles McGuinness kept Donegal in touch, but they struggled to break through the defensive cordon. They trailed by 1-7 to 0-4 at half-time after Micheal Bannigan, Andrew Woods and Shane Carey had hit the target.

Monaghan keeper Rory Beggan denies Caolan McGonigle of Donegal in the Dr McKenna Cup decider. Picture: INPHO/Lorcan Doherty
Monaghan keeper Rory Beggan denies Caolan McGonigle of Donegal in the Dr McKenna Cup decider. Picture: INPHO/Lorcan Doherty

A strong start to the second-half saw Monaghan stretch the advantage with scores from Bannigan and Colin Walsh, but Murphy began to pull the strings, chipping away at the deficit with a string of points from frees.

Monaghan went 18 minutes without a score before McCarron converted a free.

Donegal continued to press strongly, Murphy bringing his tally to six, and Michael Langan punching over a score, but the Farney men held out for a morale-boosting win on the ground where they will face All-Ireland champions Tyrone in their opening League game next weekend.

Scorers for Monaghan: D Ward (1-0), M Bannigan (0-5, 0-3 frees), J McCarron (0-2 frees), S Carey (0-2), A Woods and C Walsh (0-1 each).

Scorers for Donegal: M Murphy (0-6, 0-5 frees), P McBrearty (0-3, 0-1 free), C McGuinness (0-1 free), M Langan, R McHugh and C Thompson (all 0-1 each).

Monaghan: R Beggan; S Hanratty, K Duffy, R Wylie; R McAnespie, C Walsh, C McCarthy; D Hughes, K Lavelle; S Carey, M Bannigan, D Ward; A Mulligan, J McCarron, A Woods.

Subs: N Kearns for Lavelle (HT), D garland for Carey (h-t), K O’Connell for McCarthy (43), F Kelly for Walsh (43), C Boyle for Wylie (54), D Wylie for Hughes (54), G Mohan for Woods (57), Mealiff for Mulligan (70).

Donegal: M Lynch; C Ward, B McCole, E Ban Gallagher; R McHugh, P Brennan, T McClenaghan; J McGee, C Thompson; O McFadden Ferry, P Mogan, S O’Donnell; P McBrearty, C McGuinness, C O’Donnell.

Subs: M Murphy for McGuinness (h-t), E O’Donnell for O’Donnell (h-t), C McGonagle for Brennan (h-t), N O’Donnell for C O’Donnell (48), M Langan for McGee (51), J McKelvey for McClenaghan (53), E Doherty for McFadden Ferry (57)

Referee: P Hughes (Armagh).

More in this section

The Carmore team warm-up 26/1/2020 Late Mairead Scanlon goal regains Munster camogie title for Scariff Ogonnelloe
A view of training 24/6/2020 Ardscoil Ris through to Harty Cup decider with easy win over Thurles CBS
Conor Bolger 22/1/2022 Wexford and Kilkenny draw in Walsh Cup - but Model County advance to final
<p>Dublin captain Ciarán Kilkenny with the silverware after the O'Byrne Cup final win against Laois at Netwatch Cullen Park in Carlow. Picture: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile</p>

14-man Dublin beat Laois to claim first O'Byrne Cup crown in five years

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices