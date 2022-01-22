Michael Murphy heroics not enough for Donegal as Monaghan claim McKenna Cup

Monaghan 1-11 Donegal 0-13

O'Neill's Healy Park

What looked like a runaway win finished in a nervy one-point margin, but it was enough to see Monaghan crowned Dr McKenna Cup champions for the first time in 19 years.

Nine points ahead, they had to dig deep to survive a Michael Murphy-inspired comeback at O’Neills Healy Park, and were grateful in the end to cling on.

Murphy came off the bench at half-time and swung the game in Donegal’s favour, hitting six points to drag his side back into the contest.

Monaghan defended in numbers and broke at pace, hitting the classic counter-attack goal after just four minutes as Ward collected Jack McCarron’s assist to rifle his shot past Rory Beggan.

Paddy McBrearty and Charles McGuinness kept Donegal in touch, but they struggled to break through the defensive cordon. They trailed by 1-7 to 0-4 at half-time after Micheal Bannigan, Andrew Woods and Shane Carey had hit the target.

Monaghan keeper Rory Beggan denies Caolan McGonigle of Donegal in the Dr McKenna Cup decider. Picture: INPHO/Lorcan Doherty

A strong start to the second-half saw Monaghan stretch the advantage with scores from Bannigan and Colin Walsh, but Murphy began to pull the strings, chipping away at the deficit with a string of points from frees.

Monaghan went 18 minutes without a score before McCarron converted a free.

Donegal continued to press strongly, Murphy bringing his tally to six, and Michael Langan punching over a score, but the Farney men held out for a morale-boosting win on the ground where they will face All-Ireland champions Tyrone in their opening League game next weekend.

Scorers for Monaghan: D Ward (1-0), M Bannigan (0-5, 0-3 frees), J McCarron (0-2 frees), S Carey (0-2), A Woods and C Walsh (0-1 each).

Scorers for Donegal: M Murphy (0-6, 0-5 frees), P McBrearty (0-3, 0-1 free), C McGuinness (0-1 free), M Langan, R McHugh and C Thompson (all 0-1 each).

Monaghan: R Beggan; S Hanratty, K Duffy, R Wylie; R McAnespie, C Walsh, C McCarthy; D Hughes, K Lavelle; S Carey, M Bannigan, D Ward; A Mulligan, J McCarron, A Woods.

Subs: N Kearns for Lavelle (HT), D garland for Carey (h-t), K O’Connell for McCarthy (43), F Kelly for Walsh (43), C Boyle for Wylie (54), D Wylie for Hughes (54), G Mohan for Woods (57), Mealiff for Mulligan (70).

Donegal: M Lynch; C Ward, B McCole, E Ban Gallagher; R McHugh, P Brennan, T McClenaghan; J McGee, C Thompson; O McFadden Ferry, P Mogan, S O’Donnell; P McBrearty, C McGuinness, C O’Donnell.

Subs: M Murphy for McGuinness (h-t), E O’Donnell for O’Donnell (h-t), C McGonagle for Brennan (h-t), N O’Donnell for C O’Donnell (48), M Langan for McGee (51), J McKelvey for McClenaghan (53), E Doherty for McFadden Ferry (57)

Referee: P Hughes (Armagh).