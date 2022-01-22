Ardscoil Ris through to Harty Cup decider with easy win over Thurles CBS

Ard Scoil Ris, Limerick 4-18 Thurles CBS 1-12

Ard Scoil Ris of Limerick dished out an emphatic fifteen points drubbing to Thurles CBS in a disappointing Dr Harty Cup, Munster Colleges senior hurling semi-final at Nenagh on Saturday.

As a contest, this game was over by the first water break. By then Ard Scoil had claimed 3-5 while the Thurles boys had failed to raise a flag in the period. Physically stronger and faster to the ball, they outplayed their rivals in all departments with a performance that surely installs them as favourites to lift the title.

The Limerick school stamped their authority on the game from the off. In the fifth minute they had their first goal, Niall O Farrell netting a penalty when man-of-the-match Shane O'Brien was fouled. They piled on the pressure and David Kennedy and O'Brien added goals to put them in a virtually unassailable position, leading 3-5 to no score at the water break.

Ard Scoil’s use of Cian Scully as a sweeper ensured Thurles saw little sight of the Limerick goal. And though Thurles improved on the resumption with points from Jack Leamy (2) and Bill Flanagan, Shane O Brien stifled their recovery with Limerick’s fourth goal after 29 minutes en route to an interval lead of 4-11 to 0-5.

Ard Scoil’s place in the final was beyond doubt at this stage but an improving Thurles were boosted by a fine goal from Joe Egan after 37 minutes. Still, Ard Scoil were 4-16 to 1-8 ahead at the second water break.

File photo. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Joe Egan had a chance of a second Thurles goal denied by a smart save from Seamus Gully in the Limerick net at the start of the last quarter. Thurles outscored their rivals four points to two in the closing quarter but it was no more than a damage limitations exercise for the Tipp lads whose performance didn’t really do them justice.

Ard Scoil Ris have made steady progress in this competition.

Unbeaten in the round-robin series they have improved with each outing and if they can maintain that momentum it is going to take a very good team to beat them.

In Shane O'Brien they had an outstanding performer who hit a whopping 2-6 from play. “Sweeper” Cian Scully was masterful in defence and they also had big games from Niall O'Farrell, John Fitzgerald, JJ Carey and David Kennedy.

Thurles CBS never really got going and did not do themselves justice.

They paid dearly for their sluggish start and, while they improved subsequently, they had left themselves with too much ground to make up. Like Ard Scoil they were unbeaten coming into this game but, despite the best efforts of Joe Caesar, Jack Leamy, Darragh Stakelum, Joe Egan, and Ciaran McCormack, this was not their day.

Scorers for Ard Scoil Ris: S O Brien (2-6), N O’Farrell (1-2), D Kennedy (1-1), J J Carey (0-3), O O’Farrell (0-2), R O'Byrne, C Scully, D Lynch, P O Neill (0-1 each).

Scorers for Thurles CBS: J Egan (1-2), J Leamy (0-5), P Ryan, J Lahart, T Lambe, D Stakelum, B Flanagan (0-1 each).

Ard Scoil Ris: S Gully; E O Leary, J Fitzgerald, C Flynn; V Harrington, C Scully, M Galvin; J J Carey, R O Byrne; S O Brien, N O ‘Farrell, B O Keeffe; D Lynch, O O’ Farrell, D Kennedy; Subs – S Sheehy for O Leary; W Kearns for Gavin; R McNamara for Flynn; P O Neill for O Keeffe;

Thurles CBS: A Stakelum; C Woodlock, J O Mara, P Hayes; E Meagher, J Caesar, S Walsh; M Fitzpatrick, D Stakelum; J Egan, McCormack, J Leamy; B Flanagan, J Maher, P Ryan -Subs – O Treacy for Meagher; T Lambe for Hayes; D Rossiter for Flanagan; J Lahart for Maher; K Rafter for O Mara;

Referee: N Malone (Clare).