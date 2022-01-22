Wexford and Kilkenny draw in Walsh Cup - but Model County advance to final

Points difference in their respective wins against Laois ultimately broke the deadlock after a pulsating game between the old rivals
Kilkenny’s Conor Bolger tries to hold off three Wexford players during the Walsh Cup tie at Chadwicks Wexford Park. Picture: INPHO/Ben Whitley

Sat, 22 Jan, 2022 - 17:13
Brendan Furlong

Wexford 2-25 Kilkenny 2-25

When Conor McDonald pointed in the final seconds of additional time Wexford achieved much more than a draw following this exciting clash with arch-rivals Kilkenny in the Walsh Cup senior hurling group game at Chadwicks Wexford Park on Saturday afternoon.

That last-gasp point brought mathematics into play. With Wexford having claimed a twelve-point victory over Laois, compared to Kilkenny's six-point margin over the same opposition, it was enough to send the Model County through to a final clash with Dublin in Croke Park next Saturday.

Both sides were looking to have many questions answered as they introduced a number of newcomers with Wexford having the better of the early exchanged in both periods.

After James Bergin, with a free, and Conal Flood had exchanged opening points, Wexford went on to lead 0-10 to 0-9 at the first water break. 

When play resumed, Rory Higgins was fouled as he moved in on goal, leaving Mark Fanning to beat his opposite number from the resulting penalty. That gave the home side a 1-11 to 0-9 lead. It was Wexford who finished the half strongest to lead 1-16 to 0-12 at the interval.

Matthew O'Hanlon and Liam Ryan of Wexford go airborn with Walter Walsh and Padraig Walsh of Kilkenny during the Walsh Cup game at Chadwicks Wexford Park. Picture: Matt Browne/Sportsfile
Cian Byrne and Bergin, from a free, opened the second-half scoring. When Wexford seemed to be coasting, leading 1-18 to 0-12, Kilkenny responded with a 42nd-minute Conor Bolger goal. 

Momentum stayed with Wexford though, and when sub Cathal Dunbar combined with Mikie Dwyer to shoot home a tremendous goal, they led 2-19 to 1-15 after fifty-two minutes.

Typical Kilkenny, they stormed back in the closing ten minutes with substitute Colm Prenderville goaling five minutes from the end to tie the sides at 2-22 apiece. 

In additional time a Cian Kenny pointed free had the visitors in front, but then came McDonald's saving point.

Wexford: M Fanning (1-0 pen); S Donohoe, L Ryan, C Devitt; C Flood (0-4), P Foley, M O'Hanlon (0-1); K Foley, J O'Connor; O Foley (0-5), C McGuckin (0-1), C Hearne (0-1); C Byrne (0-3, 2f), C McDonald (0-6), R Higgins (0-1). Subs: M Dwyer for Hearne (HT), H Kehoe (0-1) for Byrne (46), P Morris (0-2, 1f) for Higgins (46), C Dunbar (1-0) for O'Connor (50), D Dunne for O Foley (55), A Doyle for McGuckin (61), B Edwards for P Foley (67).

Kilkenny: D Brennan; C Wallace, T Walsh, M Butler; J Maher, H Lawlor, C Buckley; C Kenny (0-4 frees), M Carey; P Walsh, E O'Shea (0-3), J Donnelly (0-4); J Bergin (0-7 frees), M Keoghan (0-3), C Bolger (1-1).

Subs: W Walsh (0-2) for Bergin (42), R Buckley (0-1), for Carey (47), D Blanchfield for C Buckley (53), C Prenderville (1-0) for O'Shea (55).

Referee: T Gleeson (Dublin).

