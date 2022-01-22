GAA Central Council gives green light to green Championship option at Congress

The Sam Maguire Cup will be contested by 16 teams, the eight provincial finalists as well as the best-placed teams at the end of that year’s Allianz League
The Sam Maguire Cup is raised after the 2021 GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship final between Mayo and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Sat, 22 Jan, 2022 - 15:16
John Fogarty

The green option for the All-Ireland senior football championship will go forward to Congress next month after it received almost unanimous support at Saturday's Central Council meeting.

Similar to the blueprint devised by former GAA president Seán Kelly, which he published in the Irish Examiner ten years ago, the proposal states the All-Ireland SFC stages will commence on a round-robin basis after provincial championships, which will be played over five weeks.

The Sam Maguire Cup will be contested by 16 teams (four by four-team groups), the eight provincial finalists as well as the best-placed teams at the end of that year’s Allianz League. Provincial champions will have their first game at home.

If a Division 3 or 4 team reach a provincial final they will enter the Sam Maguire Cup in place of the next lowest-seeded team from Division 2 who will enter the Tailteann Cup.

The previous year’s Tailteann Cup winners, if not a Division 2 team, will enter the Sam Maguire Cup in place of the next lowest-seeded team from Division 2.

The first team in each Sam Maguire Cup group will go through to the quarter-finals. The next best county faces a third-placed team from another group in a preliminary quarter-final.

The Tailteann Cup will run on a similar format but top seeds in groups are best-placed league finishers and New York enter at a preliminary quarter-final stage, replacing the worst of the four third-placed teams.

Meanwhile, Kerry’s hurlers will be able to call on their three former Limerick players for the forthcoming season after Antrim failed to have the county’s special eligibility removed by Central Council. Antrim, as well as a number of Ulster counties and Offaly, had questioned why the exemption was provided to the Joe McDonagh Cup team.

Manager Stephen Molumphy will be able to call on Louis Dee, Niall Mulcahy and Paudie Ahern when their Division 2A campaign begins away to Westmeath in Mullingar on February 6.

