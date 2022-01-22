'There is a standard and a bar that we all set': Ballyhale set out to keep improving

Ballyhale Shamrocks’ road to the All-Ireland club semi-final tomorrow has taken a few twists and turns.

Ask goalkeeper Dean Mason about their narrow escape against St Rynagh’s in the Leinster championship, courtesy of a late goal that brought the game to extra-time.

“I couldn’t believe it because I couldn’t really see it for a while.

“I just saw the ball broke down to us or whatever and you just think back, all the times the ball goes in there and you’re trying to score a goal, nine times out of 10 the ball comes back out again. They defend it.

“But just this time it just went in and I saw the net kind of rattling and I was like, ‘Oh my God, how is this happening?’ “I was just in shock that it happened.” Mason credits the likes of TJ Reid and Colin Fennelly showing their experience for additional time that day: “Definitely, they just take the positives from the previous 60 minutes, or 30 minutes between half and full-time and they say, ‘Right we need to better this again, we have the fitness, we have the ability to keep going so that is not an issue.

“It’s just our hurling and our decision making comes into play then.

“That was what we kept kind of looking for and we just keep driving and honing in on those things and things will go our way.” Mason says they’re aware their form isn’t what it should be.

“We just kept talking about it. We need to be better than this.

“This isn’t acceptable on our terms and it’s not what we stand for. We kept saying we need to be better, the decision making, the passing, we need to be more firm in making decisions and make the proper appropriate passes at the right time.

“That was just what we kept saying, and even when we went back training, we have to keep doing it, keep doing it, we can’t let up.

“There is a standard and a bar that we all set, whether it’s personally or for the team to try and better yourselves, or you want to better the people that were there before you, or better yourself from the last day and everything like that.

“You just want to keep going and make the most of it because these opportunities and these chances aren’t around forever and when they are gone they might never come back.”

Like the chance of three All-Ireland club titles in a row. Do they keep away from that prospect or do they embrace it?

“A bit of both, really. It wouldn’t be on our mind the whole time, ‘We need to win, we need to win’

“More we’ll take it one game at a time. Sometimes it would be in the back of your mind or whatever, ‘this hasn’t been done before,’ or ‘a great chance to make history,’ but you still kind of need to look at the game, one game at a time.

“You don’t want to jump the gun or anything like that.

“We always say that one game at a time and we will get where we want to be and we will keep working hard and hard the whole time.”

Part of that is training as a goalkeeper and looking out at some of the most dangerous forwards in the game.

“When you approach senior level with your club you always need to be ready for the kind of power, the strength that everyone has, it’s not like underage where you could be getting a shot from a 15, 16 or 17 young lad or whatever.

“These are fully grown men and you just need to adapt. The more you leave in, the more you learn, and that was kind of the way I had to learn.

“It’s not just the shots and whatever, it’s their movement.

“You want to try and eliminate that as much as possible. You kind of learn looking at them and you bring that to your own backs then as well, so if they’re moving and criss-crossing or whatever you want to think of a way for a lad to hold, or a back to go with him, stuff like that.”

Preparing with the best can only help. Take his restart adviser in recent seasons: Henry Shefflin.

"For my own puck-outs – he got it off Limerick actually – all the players around midfield and the centre-forward position would move over to one side of the field and the full-forward would make a sprint straight to the space.

“You’d always try to pop it into that space.

“That was one of the things I realised I was comfortable doing the more I practised it. it’s little things like that, different plays that teams aren’t ready for. That’s what he was able to bring to our team.”

And what Ballyhale bring to other teams.