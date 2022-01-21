Weekend GAA previews: Limerick and Kerry can claim early season silverware

SATURDAY

McGrath Cup final.

Kerry v Cork, Fitzgerald Stadium, 2pm, (N. Quinn, Clare) Live streaming on munstergaa.ie

Keith Ricken will want to see some character before they embark on their Division 2 campaign but Kerry in Killarney are usually Kerry in Killarney whatever the month.

Verdict: Kerry.

O’Byrne Cup final.

Laois v Dublin, Netwatch Cullen Park, 3pm, (A. Nolan, Wicklow) Live TG4.

Laois will look to contain Dublin as much as they can but already the wheels are beginning to turn for a Dublin team who already have some of their stalwarts showing form.

Verdict: Dublin.

Bank of Ireland McKenna Cup final.

Donegal v Monaghan, O’Neills Healy Park, 5pm, (P. Hughes, Tyrone) Live TG4.

It will have been a major psychological fillip for Monaghan to trip Armagh up as they did given they were trailing for large parts of the game earlier this week. Donegal will be a tougher challenge.

Verdict: Donegal.

Walsh Cup, Round 3.

Antrim v Galway, Darver, 2pm, (K. Brady, Louth).

Galway to get back to winning ways.

Verdict: Galway.

Wexford v Kilkenny, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 2pm, (T. Gleeson, Dublin).

Not a happy hunting ground for Kilkenny in recent times and they may come unstuck.

Verdict: Wexford.

2021 currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Ladies IFC Club semi-final.

Castlebar Mitchels (Mayo) v Castleisland Desmonds (Kerry), Castlebar Mitchels GAA, 1pm.

The visitors had a tough Munster final before Christmas and face a confident Castlebar side on their home soil.

Verdict: Castlebar Mitchels.

TUS Dr Harty Cup semi-finals.

Ardscoil Rís v Thurles CBS, McDonagh Park, 1pm, (N. Malone, Clare) Live streaming on munstergaa.ie

The famed Limerick academy have seen off slightly stronger teams to this point.

Verdict: Ardscoil Rís.

De La Salle, Waterford v St. Joseph’s, Tulla, Mallow, 1pm, (E. Stapleton, Limerick) Live streaming on munstergaa.ie

Some impressive showing by the Clare outfit to this point but De La Salle’s eye for goal can tell a tale.

Verdict: De La Salle.

SUNDAY

Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup final: Clare v Limerick, Cusack Park, 2pm, (C. Doyle, Tipperary) Live streaming on munstergaa.ie

Limerick know Clare will want to land punches. However, they may not put enough combinations to down their neighbours.

Verdict: Limerick.

Walsh Cup, Round 3.

Offaly v Dublin, St Brendan’s Park, Birr, 2pm, (C. Flynn, Westmeath).

There might be a chance for Offaly here as Dublin put plenty on line against Galway.

Verdict: Offaly.

AIB All-Ireland Club SHC semi-finals.

Ballygunner (Waterford) v Slaughtneil (Derry), Parnell Park, 1.30pm, (S. Stack, Dublin) Live TG4.

As surfaces go, it will be a shock for the likes of Dessie Hutchinson who adored the quick sod in Páirc Uí Chaoimh earlier this month and Slaughtneil will do everything to make this a grind. Having said that, there are men for all seasons in this Ballygunner team.

Verdict: Ballygunner.

St Thomas (Galway) v Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny), Semple Stadium, 3.30pm, (R. McGann, Clare) Live TG4.

That St Thomas are such outsiders does them a disservice but the seven-week gap since their last game has to be a factor. Ballyhale will look to put the brakes on Conor Cooney whereas St Thomas have a lot more forwards to mind at the other end.

Verdict: Ballyhale Shamrocks.

AIB All-Ireland Club IHC semi-finals.

Tooreen (Mayo) v Naas (Kildare), Ballinasloe, 1pm, (K. Jordan, Tipperary).

Naas have been too much quality in Leinster to lose themselves now.

Verdict: Naas.

Kilmoyley (Kerry) v Banagher (Derry), Connacht Centre of Excellence, 2pm, (B. Keon, Galway).

Keep their heads as they throughout Munster and Croke Park beckons for Kilmoyley.

Verdict: Kilmoyley.

AIB All-Ireland Club JHC semi-finals.

Salthill-Knocknacarra (Galway) v Mooncoin (Kilkenny), LIT Gaelic Grounds, 1.30pm, (N. Wall, Cork).

The South Kilkenny men should have too much in their armoury.

Verdict: Mooncoin.

Ballygiblin (Cork) v Fullen Gaels (Manchester), MW Hire O’Moore Park, 12.30pm, (C. McDonald, Antrim).

Providing they don’t take anything for granted, Ballygiblin can look forward to an All-Ireland final.

Verdict: Ballygiblin.

Kehoe Cup, Round 2.

Meath v Carlow, Kilmessan, 2pm.

Verdict: Carlow.

Westmeath v Kildare, Raharney GAA, 2pm.

Verdict: Westmeath.

Kehoe Shield, Round 2.

Louth v Longford, Dowdallshill, 2pm.

Verdict: Louth.

2021 currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Ladies IFC Club semi-final.

St Sylvester’s (Dublin) v Kinawley Brian Borus (Fermanagh), St Sylvester’s, 1pm.

Verdict: St Sylvester’s.

2021 currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Ladies JFC Club semi-finals.

Mullinahone (Tipperary) v St Brendan’s (Galway), John Lockes, Callan, 1pm.

Verdict: St Brendan’s.

St Judes (Dublin) v Carrickmacross (Monaghan), St Margarets, 1pm.

Verdict: St Judes.