Weekend GAA previews: Limerick and Kerry can claim early season silverware

Limerick know Clare will want to land punches. However, they may not put enough combinations to down their neighbours.
Weekend GAA previews: Limerick and Kerry can claim early season silverware

Limerick know Clare will want to land punches. However, they may not put enough combinations to down their neighbours.

Fri, 21 Jan, 2022 - 21:04
John Fogarty

SATURDAY

McGrath Cup final.

Kerry v Cork, Fitzgerald Stadium, 2pm, (N. Quinn, Clare) Live streaming on munstergaa.ie

Keith Ricken will want to see some character before they embark on their Division 2 campaign but Kerry in Killarney are usually Kerry in Killarney whatever the month.

Verdict: Kerry.

O’Byrne Cup final.

Laois v Dublin, Netwatch Cullen Park, 3pm, (A. Nolan, Wicklow) Live TG4.

Laois will look to contain Dublin as much as they can but already the wheels are beginning to turn for a Dublin team who already have some of their stalwarts showing form.

Verdict: Dublin.

Bank of Ireland McKenna Cup final.

Donegal v Monaghan, O’Neills Healy Park, 5pm, (P. Hughes, Tyrone) Live TG4.

It will have been a major psychological fillip for Monaghan to trip Armagh up as they did given they were trailing for large parts of the game earlier this week. Donegal will be a tougher challenge.

Verdict: Donegal.

Walsh Cup, Round 3.

Antrim v Galway, Darver, 2pm, (K. Brady, Louth).

Galway to get back to winning ways.

Verdict: Galway.

Wexford v Kilkenny, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 2pm, (T. Gleeson, Dublin).

Not a happy hunting ground for Kilkenny in recent times and they may come unstuck.

Verdict: Wexford.

2021 currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Ladies IFC Club semi-final.

Castlebar Mitchels (Mayo) v Castleisland Desmonds (Kerry), Castlebar Mitchels GAA, 1pm.

The visitors had a tough Munster final before Christmas and face a confident Castlebar side on their home soil.

Verdict: Castlebar Mitchels.

TUS Dr Harty Cup semi-finals.

Ardscoil Rís v Thurles CBS, McDonagh Park, 1pm, (N. Malone, Clare) Live streaming on munstergaa.ie

The famed Limerick academy have seen off slightly stronger teams to this point.

Verdict: Ardscoil Rís.

De La Salle, Waterford v St. Joseph’s, Tulla, Mallow, 1pm, (E. Stapleton, Limerick) Live streaming on munstergaa.ie

Some impressive showing by the Clare outfit to this point but De La Salle’s eye for goal can tell a tale.

Verdict: De La Salle.

SUNDAY

Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup final: Clare v Limerick, Cusack Park, 2pm, (C. Doyle, Tipperary) Live streaming on munstergaa.ie

Limerick know Clare will want to land punches. However, they may not put enough combinations to down their neighbours.

Verdict: Limerick.

Walsh Cup, Round 3.

Offaly v Dublin, St Brendan’s Park, Birr, 2pm, (C. Flynn, Westmeath).

There might be a chance for Offaly here as Dublin put plenty on line against Galway.

Verdict: Offaly.

AIB All-Ireland Club SHC semi-finals.

Ballygunner (Waterford) v Slaughtneil (Derry), Parnell Park, 1.30pm, (S. Stack, Dublin) Live TG4.

As surfaces go, it will be a shock for the likes of Dessie Hutchinson who adored the quick sod in Páirc Uí Chaoimh earlier this month and Slaughtneil will do everything to make this a grind. Having said that, there are men for all seasons in this Ballygunner team.

Verdict: Ballygunner.

St Thomas (Galway) v Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny), Semple Stadium, 3.30pm, (R. McGann, Clare) Live TG4.

That St Thomas are such outsiders does them a disservice but the seven-week gap since their last game has to be a factor. Ballyhale will look to put the brakes on Conor Cooney whereas St Thomas have a lot more forwards to mind at the other end.

Verdict: Ballyhale Shamrocks.

AIB All-Ireland Club IHC semi-finals.

Tooreen (Mayo) v Naas (Kildare), Ballinasloe, 1pm, (K. Jordan, Tipperary).

Naas have been too much quality in Leinster to lose themselves now.

Verdict: Naas.

Kilmoyley (Kerry) v Banagher (Derry), Connacht Centre of Excellence, 2pm, (B. Keon, Galway).

Keep their heads as they throughout Munster and Croke Park beckons for Kilmoyley.

Verdict: Kilmoyley.

AIB All-Ireland Club JHC semi-finals.

Salthill-Knocknacarra (Galway) v Mooncoin (Kilkenny), LIT Gaelic Grounds, 1.30pm, (N. Wall, Cork).

The South Kilkenny men should have too much in their armoury.

Verdict: Mooncoin.

Ballygiblin (Cork) v Fullen Gaels (Manchester), MW Hire O’Moore Park, 12.30pm, (C. McDonald, Antrim).

Providing they don’t take anything for granted, Ballygiblin can look forward to an All-Ireland final.

Verdict: Ballygiblin.

Kehoe Cup, Round 2.

Meath v Carlow, Kilmessan, 2pm.

Verdict: Carlow.

Westmeath v Kildare, Raharney GAA, 2pm.

Verdict: Westmeath.

Kehoe Shield, Round 2.

Louth v Longford, Dowdallshill, 2pm.

Verdict: Louth.

2021 currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Ladies IFC Club semi-final.

St Sylvester’s (Dublin) v Kinawley Brian Borus (Fermanagh), St Sylvester’s, 1pm.

Verdict: St Sylvester’s.

2021 currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Ladies JFC Club semi-finals.

Mullinahone (Tipperary) v St Brendan’s (Galway), John Lockes, Callan, 1pm.

Verdict: St Brendan’s.

St Judes (Dublin) v Carrickmacross (Monaghan), St Margarets, 1pm.

Verdict: St Judes.

More in this section

Cavan v Armagh - Dr McKenna Cup Round 1 GAA expected to remove the water break before league begins
David Clifford and Luke Murphy 5/1/2022 David Clifford on the bench as Kerry make three changes for McGrath Cup final
Stephen Molumphy 16/1/2022 Kerry chiefs hit back at Michael Duignan's 'patronising' comments
#Hurling#Limerick GAA#Kerry GAA
<p>Waterford’s Conor Gleeson with Gearoid Hegarty of Limerick. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy</p>

Gearoid Hegarty starts for Limerick as extra tickets go on sale for Munster Cup final

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices