David Clifford on the bench as Kerry make three changes for McGrath Cup final

Jack O’Connor has named a strong side to take Cork in the McGrath Cup final but top marksman David Clifford is not starting with the in-form Tony Brosnan being handed in the number 13 shirt
Kerry’s David Clifford will start the McGrath Cup final on the bench. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Fri, 21 Jan, 2022 - 21:16
Mortimer Murphy

Jack O’Connor has named a strong side to take Cork in the McGrath Cup final but top marksman David Clifford is not starting with the bang in form Tony Brosnan being handed in the number 13 shirt following two eye-catching performances in the Sigerson Cup wins with MTU Kerry Campus.

O’Connor makes three changes from the side that hammered a depleted Tipperary side with Shane Murphy returning in goals, Gavin White comes in at wing back for Gavin Crowley while Tony Brosnan who is being rewarded for his trip to Templetuohy after he just played a full Sigerson Cup game against UCD, comes in for David Clifford.

Greg Horan from Austin Stacks is listed on the bench as is club mate Jack O’Shea, along with Dara Roche and Jack Savage.

KERRY (McGrath Cup final v Cork): S Murphy; D O’Donoghue, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; P Murphy, T Morley, G White; S O’Shea, A Spillane; M Burns, P Clifford, S O’Brien; T Brosnan, P Geaney, K Spillane.

