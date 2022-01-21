Gearoid Hegarty starts for Limerick as extra tickets go on sale for Munster Cup final

2020 Hurler of the Year Gearoid Hegarty is back in the starting line-up as John Kiely has named the Limerick team for the Munster Senior Hurling Cup final clash with Clare.

The match, where the easing of Covid restrictions meant a further 3,000 tickets went on sale for the Cusack Park clash, sees an early meeting between the All-Ireland champions and Mid-West rivals Clare.