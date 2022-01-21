Gearoid Hegarty starts for Limerick as extra tickets go on sale for Munster Cup final

Hegarty comes into the side in place of Conor Boylan while the other changes see Paddy O'Loughlin in for Mark Quinlan and Will O'Donoghue replace Brian O'Grady.
Waterford’s Conor Gleeson with Gearoid Hegarty of Limerick. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Fri, 21 Jan, 2022 - 21:15
Joel Slattery

2020 Hurler of the Year Gearoid Hegarty is back in the starting line-up as John Kiely has named the Limerick team for the Munster Senior Hurling Cup final clash with Clare.

The match, where the easing of Covid restrictions meant a further 3,000 tickets went on sale for the Cusack Park clash, sees an early meeting between the All-Ireland champions and Mid-West rivals Clare.

Hegarty comes into the side in place of Conor Boylan while the other changes see Paddy O’Loughlin in for Mark Quinlan and Will O'Donoghue replace Brian O’Grady.

The Shannonsiders reached this final with a 30-point win over Kerry while the Banner had five points to spare against Waterford.

All the initial 5,000 tickets were sold almost immediately after going on sale, after Limerick's semi-final win was a 5,000 sell-out at the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

LIMERICK (Munster SHC final): David McCarthy; Barry Nash, Jerome Boylan, Richie English; Colin Coughlan, Ronan Connolly, Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock); Rory Duff, Will O’Donoghue; Cathal O’Neill, David Reidy, Gearoid Hegarty, Darren O’Connell, Pat Ryan, Oisín O’Reilly.

